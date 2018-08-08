Feedback

Danny O'Connor after tight special election: 'The fight continues'

The anticipated Election Day in Ohio's 12 Congressional District special election may be behind Republican Troy Balderson and Democrat Danny O'Connor, but there's still more work to be done for the candidates.

The race is too close to call, according to NBC News, with Balderson in the lead with provisional ballots still left to be counted. It's unclear whether the outstanding ballots can close the gap for the Democrat.

Even so, both candidates have to jump right back on the trail. Tuesday's election will decide who fills the seat through the end of 2018, but the two candidates will face off in November for a normal general election.

Speaking with MSNBC's Morning Joe on Wednesday, O'Connor continued to argue that his campaign could prevail once all the ballots are counted.

And he looked ahead to the rematch in just a few months.

"The fight continues. We'll be out there campaigning we're not resting because people are counting on us to get it done for them," he said.

"We're just going to take every day and try to win every single day, talking to people about the issues that matter to them because that's how we're going to win this thing in November."

Michigan Democrat fighting uphill battle to be nation's first Muslim governor

There are a lot of interesting storylines on the ballot Tuesday, one being Michigan Democrat Abdul El-Sayed's push to become the first American Muslim to win a gubernatorial primary.

El-Sayed is the more progressive candidate in the three-way race for the party's gubernatorial primary, and is touting the backing of Vermont Independent Sen. Bernie Sanders and New York Democrat Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, two of the progressive left's most popular figures. And he's running a campaign in their imagine, touting progressive policies like a minimum wage hike, single-payer health care, and free college tuition.

But his road to victory Tuesday is a tough one, as he sits in third place in a recent NBC News/Marist poll behind former state Senate Minority Leader Gretchen Whitmer and businessman Shri Thanedar.

Even so, El-Sayed told MSNBC on Tuesday that he's confident his campaign will outperform the polls.

"We've got a message that has cut to the core of the challenges that Michiganders face," he told MSNBC's Hallie Jackson Tuesday.

"I might be losing this race as of July among people who answer land lines in the middle of the day but let's be clear that our job was to change the nature of the electorate. We feel pretty good about having done that."

Ben Kamisar

Voting underway in pivotal Ohio special election

Ohio voters head to the polls Tuesday to decide a key special election pitting Republican Troy Balderson against Democrat Danny O'Connor. 

Democrats are hoping a final surge will be enough to put O'Connor in Congress and send an ominous warning to the GOP about potential vulnerabilities in once-safe seats.

MSNBC correspondent Garrett Haake caught up with both candidates as they made their rounds on Tuesday. 

Ben Kamisar

Balderson thanks Trump after weekend trip to stump for special election bid

Ohio Republican Troy Balderson celebrated the "major excitement" President Trump brought to Ohio this weekend when he held a campaign rally meant to boost Balderson in Tuesday's special election.

But he refused to entertain concerns that hugging Trump tight in the suburban district could have unintended consequenses in his bid against Democrat Danny O'Connor.

Balderson spoke with reporters, including MSNBC corespondent Garrett Haake, as he hit the phones less than a day before the special election to replace retired Rep. Pat Tiberi, R-Ohio.

"He definitely brought major excitement. And they were excited to see him up here," he said of how his would-be constituents reacted to Trump's trip.

"I was very honored and humbled to have the president of the United States here for me."

Balderson brushed aside repeated questions about whether appearing with Trump could hurt his standing with moderate voters. Instead, he argued that the full-court press by the administration that brought both Trump and Vice President Pence to the district moved the needle "more positively" for his campaign.

The Republican is looking to hold onto the once-reliably red district and fend off a tough challenge from O'Connor. Outside Republican groups have poured millions into the district in the hopes of boosting Balderson and avoiding an embarrassing loss just three months before Election Day.

Mike Memoli

Landrieu successor cool on his potential 2020 bid

NEW ORLEANS — Former Mayor Mitch Landrieu has stirred speculation for months that he harbors presidential aspirations, thanks to his success as a Democratic officeholder in a deep red state and his eloquent pleas to bring down Confederate monuments.

But Landrieu’s successor in the mayor’s office here sounds conspicuously cool to the idea of him mounting a 2020 bid, and spent the weekend sounding out other White House hopefuls who she said would make “great candidates.”

“There are a lot of good people throughout this country who have been on the ground and who haven’t been talking it, but they’ve been walking it. And I would love to see them surface at a level to where we see them in 2020,” New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell told NBC News.

In an interview during the left-leaning Netroots Nation gathering over the weekend, Cantrell said that she had a good relationship with Landrieu, having partnered with him on various issues while she served on the city council during his two terms as mayor, from 2010-2018. Cantrell joined the city council in 2012.

Pressed as to whether Landrieu specifically should be part of the 2020 conversation, Cantrell demurred.

“I think he has an opportunity. And I would love to see that opportunity move forward, along with others,” she said.

Cantrell gave a passionate address at the Netroots conference about the significance of her 2017 victory, becoming the first woman elected mayor in New Orleans’ 300 year history. It was a tribute, she said, to the power of grassroots organizing and the mobilized progressive movement. This year’s conference put a spotlight on Cantrell and other newly-elected African American mayors, especially those in deeply red states.

Landrieu, who is white, did not attend the Netroots gathering. He did participate in a meeting convened by the centrist Democratic think tank Third Way weeks earlier that focused on how Democrats should appeal to the middle

Asked what would set her mayorship apart from Landrieu’s, Cantrell said “inclusion.”

“Listening,” she said. “Because people are the world’s greatest experts on where they live and what resources they need to be connected to. And that’s what I do best. And not only listening, but that has to at the end of the day turn into real action. And that’s what I’m about.”

Cantrell met with several of the potential 2020 hopefuls who spoke at the Netroots gathering, including Sens. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, Kamala Harris of California and New York City Mayor Bill deBlasio. Cantrell said they would all be “great candidates,” but seemed particularly focused on the female hopefuls.

“I do believe that the spirit of the woman is real. And we’re seeing that demonstrated again throughout this country,” she said. “Women have that natural ability to be ego-less — not focused on themselves but focused on people. That’s what I would love to see emerge out of all of this.”

Ben Kamisar

Tennessee Dem highlights praise from Corker, other supportive Republicans in new Senate ad

Former Gov. Phil Bredesen, D-Tenn., is looking to build some bipartisan appeal with a new digital ad campaign that highlights "what Republicans are saying about Phil Bredesen."

The 60 second spot is a compilation of praise from Tennessee Republicans like political commentator Scottie Nell Hughes, Sen. Bob Corker,  Rep. Chuck Fleischman, former state Rep. Debra Maggart and former GOP administration aide Bill Phillips. The campaign will be targeting independent and Republican voters with the six-figure buy. 

Even after Corker endorsed Republican Rep. Marsha Blckburn's campaign, after a brief flirtation with foregoing retirement and running again when she emerged as the frontrunner to replace him, Corker has spoken highly of Bredesen. 

This is the first time Bredesen's campaign is using that praise in paid advertising. 

"Phil Bredesen is a friend of mine, okay. I have worked with him for 23 years. We worked together to bring the Titans to our state," Corker says in video from an April interview used in the new ad. 

"When I became a senator and he was governor, we brought Volkswagen to our state. And he was a very good mayor, very good governor, very good businessperson."

Blackburn's camp has sought to push back against Bredesen's bipartisan claims by pointing to her support of President Trump and arguing that the Democrat will be too in line with his own party leadership to represent the conservative state. 

Alex Seitz-Wald

Hillary Clinton boosts congressional candidate in crowded Michigan Democratic primary

Hillary Clinton, who has kept a low-profile on the campaign trail this year, recorded a robocall for a Democratic congressional candidate in Michigan ahead of Tuesday's crowded Democratic primary. 

The call, which will hit voters' phones Monday night, supports former Obama administration official Haley Stevens, who is locked in a five-way Democratic race in Michigan's 11th  Congressional District.

President Donald Trump narrowly carried the suburban Detroit district in 2016. And the seat's current occupant, Republican Rep. Dave Trott, is retiring, so Democrats think they have a good shot at flipping it.

The robocall is one of just a few public actions Clinton has taken to support candidates since her defeat in the 2016 presidential race, especially in intra-party nominating contests. She previously recorded a robocall for a Nevada gubernatorial candidate ahead of that state's primary in June.

And Clinton's new political group, Onward Together, has donated the maximum $5,000 to 19 House candidates and four secretary of state candidates, according to Federal Election Commission reports.  

"I am deeply honored to have her support in my bid for Congress,” said Stevens, who worked on the Obama administration rescue of the auto industry during the Great Recession. “Secretary Clinton’s relentless fight for women and working families motivated an entire generation of public servants."

Ben Kamisar

Klobuchar: 'There is racism' in the justice system

Minnesota Democratic Sen. Amy Klobuchar, a former prosecutor discussed as a possible presidential candidate in 2020, admitted that "there is racism" in the American justice system while defending the many good actors who work to keep America safe.

"For people who have been victimized and have been a victim of crime, they need a criminal justice system that works for them. And I have worked with a lot of very good prosecutors and very good police officers that do some of the hardest jobs every day," she said Sunday on NBC's "Meet the Press."

"But we know that there is racism in the system that needs to be fixed, that's why we have started instituting body cameras, which is a great solution, doing things on eyewitness ID, and I think the solutions are there for us. We just have to reform the system."

Klobuchar's comments came in response to those from Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, another potential Democratic presidential candidate. Warren told a crowd in New Orleans on Friday that the criminal justice system is "racist," arguing black Americans face higher rates of being jailed for drug-related crimes, according to reports from the speech. 

Criminal justice reform is a significant issue on the stump for Democrats, particularly as broad, bipartisan efforts on reform stall in Congress. 

Ben Kamisar

GOP strategist: Running to Trump in primary could be 'anchor around your neck' in general

Republican candidates who sprint toward President Trump in contentious primaries are doing so at their own general election peril, GOP strategist Mike Murphy told NBC's "Meet the Press" on Sunday. 

Surveying the party's electoral map, where key primaries have turned into Trump litmus tests, Murphy lamented how Trump's hold on the GOP has flipped the script in primaries. 

Before Trump, he said, candidates wanted to cement an "issue profile you can also use in the general election." 

"Now, you come out of this thing from the Trump church in the Republican primary with a big Trump halo," he said. 

"But in the general election, Democrats all hate Trump and among independents, he's mostly upside-down. So what is your magic light sword in the primary becomes an anchor around your neck in the general."

Murphy, who is a frequent critic of Trump, specifically addressed the dynamics in Florida's GOP gubernatorial primary. There, Rep. Ron DeSantis has caught fire thanks to Trump's endorsement and appears to be pulling ahead of Agriculture Commissioner Adam Putnam, who had long been groomed for the governor's mansion. 

DeSantis made his fealty to Trump clear in an ad released last week where he jokingly taught his children to "build the wall" with blocks and to mimic Trump's catchphrases. 

Putnam, by comparison, is running an ad framing DeSantis as a career politician and hitting him for raising taxes. 

Murphy said that while Putnam's ad may have been effective in a previous political era, "issues have been pushed out for this cult of personality." 

"You have a guy running in the Republican primary for governor of Florida, a state surrounded by oceans, talking about federally building a wall essentially in Texas," he said. 

"And guess what? In the primary, it's going to work."

Ben Kamisar

Dem group uses Jim Jordan allegations in new special election ad

Democrats are borrowing from the Republican playbook in a new ad ahead of Tuesday's Ohio special election to tie the GOP candidate to the embattled Ohio Republican Rep. Jim Jordan. 

A new, five-figure, digital spot released by American Bridge admonishes Republican Troy Balderson over not releasing a stance on Jordan's bid for House speaker in light of allegations he ignored sexual abuse while coaching college wrestling decades ago. 

Ohio State is investigating abuse allegations against a former university doctor and a handful of Jordan's former wrestles say he knew about the abuse but failed to act. NBC News reported Wednesday that a retired Ohio State wrestling coach asked some of those wrestlers to recant their accusations.  

"Seven former student athletes say Jim Jordan turned a blind eye to sexual abuse at Ohio State," the ad's narrator says.  Does Troy Balderson stand with the victims or with Jim Jordan?"

The ad is reminiscent of the long-held Democratic strategy to turn House races into a referendum on House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, one of the more unpopular political figures in the country. The attacks on Jordan are unique because of the seriousness of the allegations he faces, and the fact that the scandal is currently enveloping one of the state's top employers. 

Balderson is running against Democrat Danny O'Connor, in the Tuesday special election to replace retired Republican Rep. Pat Tiberi. 

 

