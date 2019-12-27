Day 1,071: Are there cracks in Trump's impeachment firewall in the Senate?

OPINION: Trump claims Pelosi and impeachment offend all Americans of faith. He's wrong. On the eve of his impeachment in the House of Representatives, President Donald Trump released a six-page screed attacking the entire process and everyone who has led it. Though his fate as the third president in U.S. history to be impeached was all but sealed, he wanted to make clear that he considers it an insult — particularly against Christian nationalists who believe he is doing God’s work in the White House. “You are offending Americans of faith, saying ‘I pray for the President,’ when you know this is not true,” Trump wrote to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. In an appeal to the offended, he tweeted “say a PRAYER” before the House convened Wednesday morning. If the president seems especially concerned about religion as he faces impeachment, the reason is clear: Without the support of religious nationalists who have rallied behind him through (nearly) every controversy, he doesn’t have a prayer. Read the rest here. Share this -







Trump revives attacks on Pelosi amid impeachment standoff So interesting to see Nancy Pelosi demanding fairness from @senatemajldr McConnell when she presided over the most unfair hearing in the history of the United States Congress! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 27, 2019 Share this -







Congressman: Trump 'trying to create a chilling effect' on witnesses Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi (D-IL), a member of the House Intelligence Committee, told MSNBC on Friday that he thinks Trump is trying to create a chilling effect on people who might come forward with evidence of wrongdoing relevant to his impeachment. He said he is "concerned" about the backlash that some impeachment witnesses have received. "I personally believe that the testimony that people like Lt. Col. Vindman or Fiona Hill or others offer is all the more compelling because testifying does nothing to further their career interests," he said. "It actually harms their potential careers in government. And so kudos to them. They are to be commended. They are true patriots for coming forward, and, quite frankly, telling us the truth." Share this -







Dem Rep. says McConnell 'breaking the rules' on impeachment Wisconsin Rep. Mark Pocan, Co-Chair of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, discussed House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s impeachment strategy during a Friday morning appearance on CNN. "She is relentless in trying to get to the bottom of this, get the truth out about this," he said. "And every time Donald Trump refused to have witnesses come to the House, we still were able to find all this information so that we could get to point of having the impeachment happen in the House." Pocan added, “Mitch McConnell already said that he's working hand in hand with the White House on this. He's not impartial juror, that's again breaking the rules that exist. She is simply trying to get the Senate to follow the rules so that the American people can really see the truth front and center and that means allowing some of those key people from the administration to be able to testify." Share this -







Kennedy: Senators 'ought to send' Pelosi a 'fruit basket' for impeachment delay Louisiana Sen. John Kennedy spoke to reporters on Thursday about impeachment, saying that "we probably ought to send her a fruit basket for not sending us something that we don’t want to deal with, and get back to work." On witnesses, Kennedy said Schumer "better be careful what he asks for because if he gets his witnesses, I’m sure that the president is going to want his witnesses, and the president’s witnesses won’t be subject to a claim of executive privilege and Chuck’s might.” Kennedy says he’d be “surprised if the President didn’t certainly claim executive privilege” on witnesses. He also said that “I don’t know” if Schumer and McConnell will ever reach an agreement but “that’s why God made a majority vote. 51 votes in the Senate will decide how we proceed. But we don’t have the case, I don’t know if the Speaker will actually ever give us the case.” Kennedy said that he’d like “both sides to be treated equally,” adding “within reason I want to allow each side to try its own case.” Share this -







Cohen: Impeachment trial 'will fail' if senators can't call witnesses Rep. Steve Cohen, D-Tenn., a member of the House Judiciary Committee, appeared on CNN Thursday morning discussing the impeachment inquiry. When asked about the Senate trial, Cohen said, “one of the things we're responsible for is the public's support for our system of government and for respect for the United States Senate. And that will fall, if there's not a fair trial and over 70% of the public wants to see witnesses.” Cohen added that “the most important information available, the direct evidence, is being held from the Judiciary Committee and from the Congress and the most important witnesses in this impeachment trial are being kept from the American people and not to be allowed to go forward and testify so that the people can hear the facts and the jurors, the Senators, can make a fair verdict based on all of the statements.” Share this -





