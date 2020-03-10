Death reported in another Washington nursing home

Another nursing home in Washington state has reported that one of its residents died from the coronavirus.
The patient tested positive for the illness last week and died over the weekend, the Issaquah Nursing and Rehabilitation Center said Tuesday.
Five other residents and two staff members at the facility have also tested positive.
At a different nursing home — Life Care Center in Kirkland, Washington — 18 residents have died, as well as one person who had visited the facility.
Share this -
Kevin Collier
1m ago / 6:58 PM UTC
Washington state has advantage in addressing voters' virus fears
Washington, which had the first confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the U.S., has a major advantage in addressing fears the virus could impact voting in Tuesday’s primary: it's a vote by mail state, and doesn't actually have physical polling places.
There are several new precautions in place, said Kylee Zabel, spokesperson for the Washington Secretary of State's office. Voters are discouraged from licking their envelopes, and should use "a wet sponge or cloth" instead, Zabel said, and election workers should wear gloves to open ballots.
Democratic Republic of Congo confirms first case of coronavirus
The Democratic Republic of Congo said it had confirmed its first case of coronavirus. The patient, who had traveled from Belgium, was found and tested in the nation's capital Kinshasa.
Health Minister Eteni Longondo said that officials are actively testing those who have come in contact with the individual or putting them in quarantine to limit the spread of the disease.
Share this -
Dartunorro Clark
5m ago / 6:54 PM UTC
Trump says he would get coronavirus test, but doesn't see a reason to do so
President Trump told reporters Tuesday that he would be willing to take a coronavirus test but is heeding the advice of the White House doctor, who he said told him there is no reason to take it.
"I don't think it's a big deal. I would do it, I don't feel any reason. I feel extremely good, I feel very good, but I guess it's not a big deal to get tested and it's something I would do," he said. "But, again, I spoke to the White House doctor — terrific guy, talented guy — he said he sees no reason to do it, there's no symptoms, no anything."
However, Trump came in contact with two Republican congressmen — Reps. Doug Collins of Georgia and Matt Gaetz of Florida — prior to their statements that they were entering self-quarantine after being exposed to someone diagnosed with coronavirus at the Conservative Political Action Committee conference in Maryland.
Share this -
Phil McCausland
31m ago / 6:28 PM UTC
N. Carolina declares state of emergency after number of cases grows
Gov. Roy Cooper declared a state of emergency for North Carolina on Tuesday in response to the coronavirus outbreak.
Cooper, a Democrat, said seven people in the state had tested positive for the illness. He said he believed the emergency declaration would help slow the spread of the disease and reduce the number of people infected.
“The health and safety of North Carolinians is our top priority. We are taking the necessary steps to ensure that North Carolina is prepared and responding to this virus, and this order helps us do that,” he said in a statement.
Share this -
37m ago / 6:22 PM UTC
A message from New Jersey's official Twitter account
Jamaican officials said they had confirmed the first case of coronavirus on the Caribbean island Tuesday.
Christoper Tufton, Jamaica's minister of health, said Tuesday that the patient had received medical care on March 9 and has been isolated ever since based on her travel history and symptoms. She was believed to have caught the disease while overseas and the diagnosis was confirmed on Tuesday.
The country has informed the patient and her family members, and officials are working to identify people who may have been exposed and expanding its public health measures, Tufton said.