Death toll in Italy hits grim milestone Italian officials said Friday that 627 more deaths from the coronavirus were reported from the day before, bringing the death toll to 4,032 people. It is the biggest day-to-day increase in the country during this outbreak. Across the country, which is in the second week of its nationwide quarantine, more than 47,000 have tested positive for the virus, up nearly 6,000 more people from Thursday, said Angelo Borrelli, the chief of Italy's Civil Protection. Meanwhile, of those who have tested positive, more than 5,100 people have also recovered, officials said.







Afternoon roundup of coronavirus coverage Social distancing is here to stay for much more than a few weeks. It will upend our way of life, in some ways forever. [MIT Technology Review] WhatsApp is at the center of coronavirus response [Wired] New coronavirus package could unravel protections for students with disabilities [HuffPost]







Open? Closed? Florida officials settle on variety of decisions on beaches Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Friday ordered the closing beaches in two counties: Broward and Palm Beach. But without a statewide edict, local authorities have settled on a variety of decisions on how to handle people flooding to their shores. Many counties and cities have outright closed their beaches. Pinellas County — where Clearwater and St. Petersburg are located — was a holdout, but ordered its beaches closed before noon on Friday. (Clearwater had already voted to close its beaches.) Meanwhile, Panama City Beach's chamber of commerce declared Thursday that beaches there aren't closed, and the town is "open for business." Beaches in the Florida Keys are also open — but its hotels, guest houses, short-term rentals in RV parks and vacation rentals will be closed to visitors starting Sunday, Monroe county's emergency management department ordered.







Trump campaign job listing asks students 'Are you looking to make the most of your quarantine?' President Trump's Wisconsin re-election campaign is offering high school and college students stuck at home a way to turn social distancing into a resume builder. "Hey students!" said a job listing posted by the Trump Victory Campaign on Friday. "Are you looking to make the most of your quarantine? Team Trump WI is offering fellowships that are 100% online for the remainder of the Spring semester, perfect for high school and college students whose semester ended early due to the COVID-19 outbreak." "Upon completion of the fellowship, letters of recommendation will be available. This dynamic program may also earn you college credit and may provide future job opportunities. Applications are accepted on a rolling basis."







Washington state preps for possible rationing of care and ventilators for coronavirus patients Wednesday night, 280 clinicians in Washington state dialed into a three-hour webinar to hear about the possibility that medical professionals across the state will have to begin rationing health-care — including precious ventilators — for coronavirus patients. Officials say the trigger for rationing care, or invoking what are known as "crisis standards," will be when there are more COVID-19 patients than ventilators. "If you are above a certain age and we have a shortage of ventilators, you don't get one," Cassie Sauer, CEO of the Washington State Hospital Association explained. "This has never happened in America at this level for this sustained time. … It is unprecedented and it should not happen." A 2010 study found Washington state had fewer than 1,000 ventilators. As of Thursday it had more than 1,300 confirmed cases of coronavirus, and had reported 74 deaths.







Sanders turns his campaign to coronavirus relief Bernie Sanders is shifting his focus from building political support to supporting efforts to respond to the coronavirus spread. The Vermont senator announced on Friday that he will host an online roundtable in Burlington, Vt., where he is "assessing the state of his campaign." The roundtable will be the first public comments from Sanders since he snapped at a reporter on Wednesday for asking about his timeline for deciding on the future of his campaign. Sanders has not publicly addressed Tuesday night's primaries, which were unanimously won by former Vice President Joe Biden. Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) arrives at the U.S. Capitol for a vote on March 18, 2020. Win McNamee / Getty Images Since then, Sanders' digital fundraising director Tim Tagaris said the campaign has used social media platforms, email and text lists to "educate and activate people around his coronavirus response and raise big-money for charities helping people impacted." On Thursday, the campaign sent an email to supporters prompting them to use a campaign-established fundraising page to donate to up to five charities helping people during the pandemic. Sanders also released a $2 trillion proposal on Monday that he said he would present to Democratic leadership that includes having Medicare, as it exists now, pay for all medical bills accrued during this emergency, whether or not the bill is related to the coronavirus.







U.K. prime minister says restaurants and bars must temporarily close U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced Friday that all bars, pubs and restaurants in the country must close on Friday and remain close, echoing similarly drastic measures taken in other parts of the world to stop the spread of the coronavirus. Boris Johnson: "We are telling all cafes, pubs, bars and restaurant to close tonight and not to open tomorrow" — Tom Rayner (@RaynerSkyNews) March 20, 2020







Coast Guard cadet tests positive for coronavirus A Coast Guard Academy cadet in Florida has tested positive for COVID-19, the Coast Guard announced Friday. The Florida Department of Health's lab confirmed the results of a test received Thursday. The cadet, a 20-year-old male, traveled to Europe for spring break along with six other cadets and a civilian friend. The group was visiting Spain when they were ordered to return to the United States based on the Presidential Proclamation suspending travel from Europe. Upon returning home to Florida, the cadet became symptomatic and sought treatment and screening. The civilian from the group also tested positive for the coronavirus. The infected cadet remains in self-quarantine and the other six cadets are in self-isolation at their homes while arrangements are made for testing. They are in daily contact with the Coast Guard Academy's medical staff. On March 13, Rear Admiral William Kelly, the superintendent of the academy, directed cadets to remain away from the academy for an additional two weeks following spring break.







Photo: Social distancing at London mosque Attendees distance themselves from others as Friday prayers are observed at the Baitul Futuh Mosque in London. The mosque usually attracts around 7,000 people for Friday prayer but only a few hundred came this week. Dan Kitwood / Getty Images







'You're a terrible reporter': Trump berates NBC News reporter over coronavirus question President Donald Trump on Friday excoriated an NBC News reporter as a "terrible reporter" after he asked the president for his message to Americans who are scared about the coronavirus pandemic. 'You're a terrible reporter': Trump berates NBC's Peter Alexander over coronavirus question March 20, 2020 02:31 At the Trump administration's coronavirus task force's daily briefing, NBC News' Peter Alexander asked Trump about efforts being made to produce vaccinations for coronavirus and whether the president's "positive spin" regarding the potential drugs was giving Americans false hope. "Is it possible that your impulse to put a positive spin on things may be giving Americans a false sense of hope?" Alexander asked. "No, I don't think so," Trump replied. Read more on the story here.






