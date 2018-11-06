Debate flashback: Cruz, O'Rourke put personal — and policy — differences on display

Texas hasn't elected a Democrat to the Senate in 25 years.

Still, the race between incumbent GOP Sen. Ted Cruz and his challenger, Democratic Rep. Beto O'Rourke, has been regarded as surprisingly competitive. It has garnered almost non-stop national attention, and the Cook Political Report has rated the race as a toss-up.

The pair met face-to-face twice during the campaign to debate issues and highlight their visions to voters. I covered their two debates, both of which were marked by sharp personal jabs and bitter policy differences about how they will serve residents of the Lone Star State.

Read more here and here, and watch debate highlights below.