Debate-goers are submitting their Election Confessions Ahead of the debate, people submitted their confessions about the 2020 candidates live from Atlanta. See the most recent confessions and share your own. Election Confessions: Live from Atlanta #DemDebate pic.twitter.com/rh9Yc2haAU — Anna Brand (@thebrandedgirl) November 21, 2019 Share this -







Tulsi gets a question... on Hillary Clinton For her first question of the night, Gabbard was asked about the “rot” she says Clinton inflicted on the Democratic Party. Gabbard said the party “continues to be influenced by the foreign policy establishment represented by Hillary Clinton and others.” Gabbard began to surge slightly in the polls after Clinton attacked her publicly, with Gabbard capitalizing on the comments in numerous responses. Share this -







Meanwhile in Iowa... WINTERSET, IA - Madison County Democrats host a watch party at The Sports Page. We’re about 45 min SW of Des Moines. Organizers @MorganRSperry @etstorey are here for @ewarren and @KamalaHarris. I’ll be taking voter temperature on the #DemDebate in real time. Follow along: pic.twitter.com/THkahdVfbF — Ben Pu (@BenPu_nbc) November 21, 2019 Share this -







Booker goes after Warren’s wealth tax Booker, who has moved closer to the stage’s edge, had the first direct attack on Warren’s wealth tax plan. He’s talking about minority communities wanting the opportunity for entrepreneurship and said that they don’t just want equality in wealth, but equality in opportunity. He seems to go directly after Warren’s goal to restructure the American economy to help the working class. He called the wealth tax “cumbersome” and said that Democrats need to talk about how we tax wealth but also grow wealth across the country. Share this -







Yang, Gabbard, Steyer silent early Yang, Steyer and Gabbard aren’t getting any speaking time early. Twenty minutes in and the three candidates have yet to be asked a question. Share this -







What we're tracking tonight We're publishing two live-updating graphics tonight to capture what's happening as it happens on the debate stage in Atlanta. The attack tracker: We're tracking the number of times the candidates on the stage attack each other, and attack President Donald Trump. The time talking tracker: We're partnering with The Washington Post to show how long each candidate has spent talking through the night. Share this -







Biden says impeachment hearings show that Trump and Putin don’t want him as nominee In his first answer of the night, Biden said the impeachment hearings have made clear to him that Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin don’t want him to be the Democratic nominee. “Trump doesn’t want me to be the nominee,” Biden said, pointing to the House inquiry into the withholding of aid to Ukraine as the president pushed for an investigation into the former vice president and his son Hunter. And “Vladimir Putin doesn’t want me to be president,” Biden added. Biden argued that the most important consideration for Democratic voters in the race is to choose a nominee who can beat Trump, secure a Democratic majority in the Senate and increase the number of House Democrats. He says that’s him. Share this -







Harris says Trump is running a 'criminal enterprise' After Sondland’s testimony, Harris said that “justice is on the ballot” because the president has been running a “criminal enterprise” and impeachment is part of holding Trump accountable. But she also wrapped her answer around inequality in the country, where the rich and powerful break the law with impunity. And she wants to hold them accountable as president. Share this -







First question is about impeachment Noting that tonight’s debate comes just hours after a jampacked day of public testimony in the House Democrats’ impeachment inquiry, the first question directed at the candidates, aimed at Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., was about whether she’d try to convince her colleagues in the Senate that President Donald Trump deserves to be convicted, if the House impeaches him. “Of course I will,” she said. Warren, Klobuchar on impeachment support 03:21 Share this -







Candidates arrive on stage Amy Klobuchar, Pete Buttigieg, Elizabeth Warren, Joe Biden, Bernie Sanders, arrive for the fifth Democratic primary debate of the 2020 presidential campaign season in Atlanta on Nov. 20, 2019. Saul Loeb / AFP - Getty Images Share this -





