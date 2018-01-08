Debra Messing calls out E! while on E! red carpet

"Will and Grace" co-star Debra Messing, dressed in black along with swarms of other women on the Golden Globes red carpet, singled out the very network she was being interviewed by for pay inequality.

“I was so shocked to hear that E! doesn’t believe in paying their female co-hosts the same as their male co-hosts,” Messing told Giuliana Rancic live on the E! red carpet. "I mean, I miss Catt Sadler, so we stand with her, and that's something that can change tomorrow."

Sadler, a former E! News co-host, walked away from her job after learning that her male co-host was being paid almost double her salary.

"We want people to start having this conversation that women are just as valuable as men," Messing said on Sunday night.

Earlier in the day, comedian Amy Schumer wrote on her Instagram: "I hope people ask E how they could let Catt go!"