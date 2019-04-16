A deeper dive into the health of Democratic candidates' donor bases

WASHINGTON—Topline fundraising numbers have dominated the discussion about the Democratic presidential candidates' first-quarter fundraising haul.

But some deeper digging sheds important light on the durability of the candidates' donor bases.

Small-dollar hauls

Small-dollar donors are the new must-have campaign accessory for Democrats after Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders (and President Trump) changed the game in 2016.

These donors are important because they can be repeatedly tapped throughout the campaign, allowing a candidate to raise quick cash without working to expand its donor base.

Unsurprisingly, Sanders led the pack of major Democratic candidates with this metric by raising more than $15 million in donations under $200. That accounted for about 84 percent of his total haul.

Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, who has sworn off high-dollar fundraisers, raised about 70 percent of her total from small-donors too.

South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg and former Texas Rep. Beto O'Rourke also raised about 60 percent of their first-quarter hauls from small donations.

New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand and New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker raised about 15 percent of their donations from those small contributions. And former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper raised just nine percent from small donations.

Maxed-out donors

The flip side of the small-dollar coin are maxed-out donors — those who donate the federal maximum donation of $2,800 a cycle (primaries and general elections count as separate cycles).

The wealthiest donors are a great way to infuse cash into a campaign. But they can't donate again.

Former Maryland Rep. John Delaney and Hickenlooper both raised a majority of their money from maxed-out donors (Delaney largely self-funded his campaign).

But Warren raised about two percent of her money from maxed-out donors, a sign that she'll be able to dip back into the well repeatedly.

Sanders, California Sen. Kamala Harris and Buttigieg also raised less than 20 percent of their dollars from max-out donors. That's a big deal, especially because they finished the quarter in first, second and fourth respectively in total contributions.

General election money

Some candidates are already raising a significant amount of general election money that they can't use unless they win the primary, but that they're including in their top-line numbers already.

About 10 percent of the money that Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar, Washington Gov. Jay Inslee and former HUD Sec. Julián Castro raised from donors this past cycle was earmarked for the general election. Klobuchar raised more than any other candidate with about $570,000.