To defeat Trump, Biden recruits Sanders supporters — and finds some are game

Biden's delicate dance to win over the 'Bernie Brothers' Joe Biden is winning the delegate race over Bernie Sanders. Now comes the hard part — winning over Sanders' supporters. "Bernie brothers," as Biden himself called them at a fundraiser last week, are known for their loyalty to the senator from Vermont and their defections in 2016 to Donald Trump and third-party candidates may have contributed to Hillary Clinton's loss. At the end of their long, bitter primary, Clinton put the onus on Sanders to bring his backers into the fold. To avoid a repeat of four years ago, Biden will likely have to be more proactive and not count on Sanders to do the work unifying the party for him — even if that means the former vice president will have to turn the other cheek to ongoing attacks and rein in his own supporters' desire to gloat or to speed Sanders' exit. Read the full story here.







Biden changes two upcoming rallies to 'virtual events' due to coronavirus In response to the coronavirus pandemic, Joe Biden has changed two upcoming campaign events to be "virtual events" with no large crowds attending. A previously scheduled Friday event in Chicago and a previously scheduled Monday event in Miami will now both be "virtual" events, Biden's campaign said Wednesday. "The health and safety of the public is our number one priority. We have been and will continue to consult with relevant officials, including our recently announced Public Health Advisory Committee, regarding steps the campaign should take to minimize health risks for staff and supporters," the campaign said. "As a result of those conversations and at the request of elected officials in Illinois and Florida, we will no longer hold large crowd events on Friday and Monday in those states." The campaign said it will provide additional details about the format and timing of the virtual events — and on future campaign events — "in the coming days."







Biden says Yang among 'brightest minds' in endorsement thank-you .@AndrewYang is one of the brightest minds there is when it comes to the challenges we face in the Fourth Industrial Revolution. I'm honored to have his endorsement — and look forward to working with him to ensure every worker can succeed in the changing 21st-century economy. — Joe Biden (Text Join to 30330) (@JoeBiden) March 11, 2020







Sanders nabs nurses' nod ahead of crucial primaries I'm proud to have earned the support of @INAaction. Nurses and other frontline workers know that our health care system is broken, and it's more urgent than ever that we fix it. https://t.co/eodJfM9k83 — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) March 11, 2020







Biden campaign forms coronavirus advisory committee Joe Biden's presidential campaign has formed a public health advisory committee to assist it with responding to the rapidly spreading coronavirus. In a statement, the Biden campaign said it formed the body "to provide science-based, expert advice regarding steps the campaign should take to minimize health risks for the candidate, staff, and supporters." "Members of the committee will provide ongoing counsel to the campaign, which will in turn continue to update the public regarding operational decisions," the campaign said. The campaign said the committee would consist of six members — all doctors or former government officials — including Dr. Zeke Emanuel, a noted oncologist, the vice provost of global initiatives at the University of Pennsylvania and the brother of former Obama chief of staff, Rahm Emanual. The formation of the committee comes one day after Biden canceled a campaign event Thursday in Tampa, Fla., and replaced it with a speech on the coronavirus epidemic in his hometown, Wilmington, Del.







Bloomberg releases anti-Trump campaign ads to wider public Voters in key battleground and Democratic primary states were inundated with ads from former New York City mayor Michael Bloomberg, who ended his presidential bid earlier this month. Now, his campaign is making those ads available to the wider public. The billionaire businessman, who was roundly criticized for his runaway spending during the campaign, spent $275 million alone on anti-Trump ads since December 2019, his campaign announced on Wednesday. As of Bloomberg's final day on the trail, he spent more than $445 million in TV/radio advertising in total on his campaign. His campaign said that ads were placed to "remind voters of Trump's failures and broken promises while in office." The campaign is now making all of its "creative assets" and ads available so members of the public can share "on their own networks." Bloomberg's campaign spent more than $175 million in local markets, including all battleground states, and more than $45 million nationally. It created 31 different TV spots and spent nearly $50 million in digital anti-Trump ads. Click here to view the ads.






