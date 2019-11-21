Defeating Donald Trump key to Democratic voter preferences: poll

Fiona Hill to say partisan politics drove a 'fictional' narrative on Ukraine Former White House official Fiona Hill will tell Congress on Thursday that domestic partisan politics have driven a “fictional alternative narrative” about Ukraine that is “misguided” and wrong, a person familiar with her testimony tells NBC News. Hill, who oversaw Russia and Europe policy during key moments in the Ukraine timeline, will also forcefully warn about the threat to American democracy posed by Moscow, the person said. Hill becomes the latest witness to events in the West Wing to testify publicly in the impeachment inquiry. In her earlier, private deposition, she revealed that Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland had told Ukrainians visiting the White House that there was an agreement to grant Ukraine’s president a visit if he committed publicly into investigations into President Donald Trump’s political opponents. Read the full story. Share this -







What does Giuliani's longtime fixer know about Rudy's work in Ukraine? In July, Rudy Giuliani was desperate for more information about Hunter Biden's work in Ukraine. So he turned to his long-time fixer for Ukrainian deals, a 46-year-old, New York-based businessman named Vitaly Pruss. According to Pruss, Giuliani asked him to call Pruss's close friend, the owner of Burisma, the Ukrainian natural gas company that formerly had Hunter Biden on its board. Giuliani wanted to know if the owner, Mykola Zlochevsky, would meet with him to talk about Biden. But Zlochevsky made it clear "he wanted nothing to do with it," Pruss told NBC News in an interview at a restaurant in midtown Manhattan. Among the unresolved mysteries in the impeachment saga is how Giuliani, the president's lawyer and a man with little known background in foreign policy, became the White House's point man on Ukraine. The answer in part lies with his relationship to Pruss, who has acted as the former New York mayor's political and business matchmaker in the former Soviet Union for years. Read the story. Share this -





