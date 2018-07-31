Defense has Rick Gates in the crosshairs

In the defense's opening statements, a Manafort lawyer told the jury that "He's here because of one man: Rick Gates."
The defense says Manafort placed his trust in Gates to handle the lobbying firm's operational and financial matters. But, defense lawyer Thomas Zehnle said, Gates was "embezzling millions" from the firm and failing to report it on his taxes.
Zehnle said Manafort did not set up foreign bank accounts, but that it was done by the Ukrainians who employed him because they didn't want it known which candidates they were supporting in Ukrainian elections.
Zehnle also said Manafort was never audited by the IRS, indicating that they never suggested any wrongdoing. And he said in 2014, Manafort was interviewed by the FBI and DOJ lawyers about his company's work for Ukraine, and no charges ever came of it.
The prosecution's opening statement told a story of greed and lies — and they said they had two dozen witnesses and hundreds of documents to prove it.
The defense sought to blame Manafort's former business partner Rick Gates, portraying him as a star witness who cut a deal to save himself. They also argued that Manafort didn't “willfully” cheat on his taxes — he relied on employees.
Manafort's lawyer portrayed him as an esteemed political consultant who helped elect presidents, but no mention of Donald Trump.
Judge T.S. Ellis wasted no time selecting the jury — the process, which can sometimes weeks, was wrapped up in about four hours.
Of the 12 jurors, eight are white. There are six men and six women. There are four alternate jurors, three of which are women.
Prospective jurors who told the court that they knew people who worked for the Department of Justice were not seated.
Manafort seemed to play an active part in helping his defense select the jury. He wore reading glasses and pored over binders of documents with his counsel while they were selecting which prospective jurors to dismiss.
He wore a black, finely pinstriped suit. His hair is grayer today than when he was indicted earlier this year. He is wearing two devices that appear to be hearing aids.
The judge in Paul Manafort's trial was preparing to begin jury selection as scheduled at 10 a.m. Tuesday.
Judge T.S. Ellis declined to rule on a defense motion to limit the quantity of exhibits the government could use in laying out the nature of Manafort's work for the Ukrainian government, though he indicated that Robert Mueller's prosecutors should trim the number they plan to introduce. Manafort's lawyers have said going into detail about the Ukrainian work could be unfairly prejudicial.
"I do not want a data dump into the record," he said.
Most of today will be spent seating 12 jurors and 4 alternates out of a jury pool of roughly 70 people.
Jury selection could end today, though it may continue Wednesday morning.