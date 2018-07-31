Defense has Rick Gates in the crosshairs

In the defense's opening statements, a Manafort lawyer told the jury that "He's here because of one man: Rick Gates."

The defense says Manafort placed his trust in Gates to handle the lobbying firm's operational and financial matters. But, defense lawyer Thomas Zehnle said, Gates was "embezzling millions" from the firm and failing to report it on his taxes.

Zehnle said Manafort did not set up foreign bank accounts, but that it was done by the Ukrainians who employed him because they didn't want it known which candidates they were supporting in Ukrainian elections.

Zehnle also said Manafort was never audited by the IRS, indicating that they never suggested any wrongdoing. And he said in 2014, Manafort was interviewed by the FBI and DOJ lawyers about his company's work for Ukraine, and no charges ever came of it.