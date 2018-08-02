Defense offers explanations for discrepancies

During cross-examination, the defense posited a few explanations for the discrepancies in the 2015 and 2016 bank statements.

One: A forgiven loan from Paranova, an overseas company that sometimes wired money to Manafort. When a loan is forgiven, it is usually credited as income — which in this case would have counted for an additional $1.5 million in income. Another: a simple miscalculation. The numbers did not add up in the 2016 bank statement given to Citizens Bank for a mortgage loan.

The defense also clarified to the jury that Heather Washkuhn, Manafort's bookkeeper, was not a CPA and only had some accounting background. They asked her if Gates sometimes approved payments.

"There wasn't a wall between personal and business expenses, correct?" Washkuhn said that Gates helped out with personal expenses at the direction of Manafort. "Mainly Manafort was the source" of approving payments and financial adjustments, she said.

Upon redirect from prosecutor Greg Andres, Washkuhn testified that Manafort did not disclose to Citizens Bank that he was renting out one of his properties on AirBnb. She also reiterated that she was not aware of any Manafort-controlled foreign bank accounts.

In total, Washkuhn spent more than three hours on the stand.

Next up: personal accountant Philip Ayliff.