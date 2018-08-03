Defense: 'Only a fool' would knowingly leave evidence of a crime on ledger

The prosecution just finished directly questioning Heather Washkuhn, Manafort's bookkeeper, after more than two hours.

Washkuhn testified that she kept track of Manafort's accounts and supplied his tax preparers with financial information. She walked the jury through DMP International's financial statements from 2013 to 2016. DMP recorded a profit until 2015, when they registered a loss of more than $638,000. In 2016, they recorded a loss of almost $1.2 million.

Prosecution also entered into evidence email chains between Washkuhn and Rick Gates. On one instance, in January of 2016, Gates said that Manafort wanted to add $1.6 million to their financial statements and asked her to do it. Since her company, MKSFB, kept records on a cash basis, she could not simply add more accrual revenue.

For the first time, the prosecution showed that Manafort submitted false financial statements to obtain a home loan. An email between Gates and Bank of California attached a false financial statement that showed that DMP International made $4 million more in 2015 than the official statement from MKFSB. An additional fake financial statement was attached to an email from Manafort to the Bank of California showing that DMP made more than $3 million through September 2016 — the actual statement from MKSFB showed a loss of $1.1 million.

Washkuhn testified that she knew these financial statements were fake because words were misspelled ("Septembe" instead of September; "revmw" instead of review) and the necessary disclaimer was missing from the bottom of the page.

Other financial documents from DMP showed that Manafort was receiving income from various overseas companies.