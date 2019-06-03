Delaney: 'I don't think we should have a donor standard' for presidential debates

WASHINGTON — Former Maryland Democratic Rep. John Delaney on Monday criticized the Democratic Party's decision to include a donor threshold as a metric to qualify for the presidential debates, arguing it leaves voters shut out of the process.
Delaney, who has lagged far behind his rivals in individual fundraising, told MSNBC's "MTP Daily" that while he supports the party's decision to institute a polling threshold, he's against a donor threshold.
"I don't think we should have a donor standard, I absolutely don't think the Democratic Party should be about money. Fifty percent of the American people cant afford basic necessities, I'm running for those people," he said.
Democratic presidential candidates have two ways to get into the first two debates (hosted by NBC News, MSNBC and Telemundo in June, and CNN in July): hit one percent in three qualifying polls or raise money from 65,000 unique donors (as well as 200 unique donors across 20 states).
The Democratic National Committee recently announced it would raise those qualifications for its next debate in September. Then, donors will have to meet both criteria — donations from at least 130,000 individual donors (including 400 in 20 states) and hit 2 percent in four qualifying polls.
Delaney has hit the polling threshold for the first two debates, but while his fundraising numbers are not public, his campaign has not announced (like others have) that he's hit that 65,000 donor threshold. He's largely self-funded his campaign.