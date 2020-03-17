Delaying primaries due to coronavirus

5 things to watch as Arizona, Florida and Illinois vote during coronavirus mayhem Democrats in three states will hold primaries Tuesday in the first big day of voting since the coronavirus upended vast swaths of American life and was declared a national emergency. It is uncharted territory for Arizona, Florida and Illinois, which collectively award 441 delegates to the Democratic convention, more than one-fifth of what’s needed to clinch the nomination. Joe Biden leads Bernie Sanders by about 150 delegates, according to the latest NBC News count. Here are five things to watch for on Tuesday. Share this -







Democrats vote in Florida and more: What polls show for Biden, Sanders Democrats are scheduled to vote in primaries for their presidential nominee in three states Tuesday, despite the coronavirus crisis that has locked much of the country in a standstill. The pandemic's influence is already being felt in the electoral process — Ohio was supposed to be among the states where voting was happening Tuesday, but the primary was called off Monday night because of the health emergency. (Polling shows Joe Biden was poised for a big win in Ohio. An NBC News/Marist poll released Monday found likely Democratic primary voters supporting the former vice president over Bernie Sanders by a wide margin, 58 percent to 35 percent.) Here's what the latest polling shows in the three states that are still going to the polls — and where 441 delegates are up for grabs.







While Maryland delays primary, special election to replace Cummings will stay mail-in only WASHINGTON — As Maryland delays most primary elections from late April to early June in response to the coronavirus outbreak, the state will not push back the special election aimed at replacing the late Rep. Elijah Cummings. Instead, that election will go on as scheduled, but all voters will cast their ballot by mail. Maryland Republican Gov. Larry Hogan made the announcement Tuesday as part of the larger decision to shift the state's primary elections from April 28 to June 2. He directed the state elections board to come up with a plan to conduct a June primary "in a way that protects public health and preserves the integrity of the democratic process." Read more here.







Primary states voting Tuesday take steps to limit coronavirus risks The blue painter's tape issued to poll workers in Cook County, Illinois, has a particularly important use this year: marking off 6-foot increments to make sure people maintain a safe distance from one another. "It is our job to ensure the safety of those around us while we carry out our civic duty today," tweeted County Clerk Karen Yarbrough. Arizona, Florida and Illinois are proceeding with Tuesday's primaries, but officials are stressing alternatives, such as voting by mail, and telling voters to be on the lookout for changes due to coronavirus precautions. Polling places are also taking their own precautions. Read the full story here.







Sanders urges voters to stay safe While Arizona, Florida and Illinois are still voting today, going to the polls amid the coronavirus outbreak is a personal decision and we respect whichever choice voters make. If you do go to the polls, please see CDC guidance on keeping yourself safe: https://t.co/dS8dW76GwH — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) March 17, 2020







FIRST READ: The 2020 Democratic race could be frozen in place after Tuesday's primaries It's likely — if not certain — that tonight's Democratic presidential primaries in Arizona, Florida and Illinois will be the last ones for the next two months. And it's unclear what, exactly, is going to happen today in Ohio, where the state's governor said he wouldn't open the state's polling places, defying a judge who declined to postpone the state's primary. It all freezes into place a Democratic nominating contest — with uncertainty about when it all begins again. And that raises questions about the state of Bernie Sanders' campaign (given that Joe Biden's lead is going to grow after tonight's contests), about the Democratic convention in July (will the health landscape improve by then?), and about whether states and the federal government can institute a vote-by-mail system for November. Get the rest of First Read.






