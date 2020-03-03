'Delegate math': Inside the Biden campaign's Super Tuesday strategy OAKLAND, Calif. — Joe Biden never expected a coronation, and his campaign prepared accordingly. Despite his status as a former vice president and widely-admired party elder, his campaign knew the crowded field and ideological diversity of the party would pose headwinds for him and suggested a long, bruising battle for the nomination. The fact that Biden was never a prolific fundraiser also meant what resources the campaign had would need to be invested with great precision. So the Biden campaign’s approach to Super Tuesday perhaps best illustrates what became a mantra of his top strategists: if Andrew Yang was the “math” candidate, Biden would be the delegate math candidate. While much of the focus Tuesday will be on the statewide results in the more than dozen Super Tuesday contests, the Biden team will be looking just as closely for the results district-by-district — especially in the South. Of the more than 1,300 delegates at stake Tuesday, 875 will be awarded not based on the statewide tally but from the results in individual congressional districts (or, in the case of Texas, state senate districts). For the full look at Biden’s delegate strategy, read here. Share this -







Bloomberg campaign denies report he's being pushed to drop out National spox for Bloomberg campaign tells @NBCNews "there is zero truth to this."



Campaign manager @ksheekey unequivocally denies the contents of the report to @SRuhle.



Bloomberg told reporters today, "I have no intention of dropping out," and that he's "in it to win it." https://t.co/flVrQhPPi4 — Maura Barrett (@MauraBarrettNBC) March 3, 2020







Biden now giving Sanders a run for his money — on Google Biden is making a comeback on Sanders — in terms of Google searches. While Sanders has generally been the most-Googled candidate in 2020 — and particularly over the last couple weeks — Biden has come roaring back in the last few days, according to data from Google Trends. Google Trends







Volunteers outraged after voters face hours-long lines in Houston HOUSTON — Local Democratic Party volunteers here were outraged after some voters in a predominantly black and Latino community in north Houston had to wait up to three hours to cast ballots Tuesday morning. Election workers said technical problems with some of the voting machines assigned to Democratic primary voters led to the delays at the Fallbrook Church voting site. Residents casting ballots in the Republican primary were not affected. Karen Griffin, a 63-year-old retired college administrator, waited two and a half hours to cast a ballot for Joe Biden, who she said was best suited to beat Trump. "I don't think it's right that someone should have to wait that long to participate in our democratic process," Griffin said after voting at around noon. The Rev. Stan Hillard, 67, spent a few minutes in line Tuesday afternoon before leaving in search of another voting location. In Harris County, voters can vote at any polling location, but Hillard said he wasn't sure where he needed to go. "It's inconvenient, but this is too important," said Hillard, who said he planned to vote for Biden in the hopes that he would defeat Trump and "restore this country's moral integrity." Rosalind Caesar, 44, a Democratic Party precinct chair, spent Tuesday morning helping voters who didn't have time to wait to find different voting locations. "I think it's more than a little ironic that in this heavily Democratic precinct, it's only the machines for the Democratic primary that aren't working," said Caesar, noting that some voters might not have time to find another location. "The county needs to get someone out here to fix this." In Texas, polls are open until 7 p.m.







Trump on Democratic candidates: 'Whoever it is, I don't care' Ahead of more than a dozen primary contests Tuesday, President Donald Trump said he doesn't care who secures the Democratic Party's presidential nomination. "Whoever it is, I don't care. I really don't care. Whoever it is, we will take them on," Trump told reporters outside of the White House, touting a rebuilt military and a strong economy. Trump said he would "very gladly" debate "any of them" in the general election and is ready "to take on anybody." Trump: 'I don't care who wins' Super Tuesday primary elections March 3, 2020 00:38 The president said that there's "no question" that the Democratic establishment is trying to take the nomination away from Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt. "Look, a lot's going to be learned tonight. We'll see how well Biden does; we'll see how well Sanders does. I would have said two, three days ago, Biden was not looking too good. Now he's looking better," he said. "Probably by 9 or 10 o'clock tonight, we're going to have some big answers."







Paper ballots, transportation issues in Tennessee after tornado At least one polling station in a Tennessee county began using paper primary ballots Tuesday after a tornado ripped through the central part of the state, killing at least 22 people. The polling place in Wilson County's St. Stephen Catholic Church, east of Nashville, began using paper ballots because it lost electricity, said Lauren Breeze, a member of the county's election commission. As a result of the tornado damage, a number of people had to enter two shelters that opened in Wilson County, including 35 to 40 people at Victory Baptist Church and at least 13 people at the Highland Heights Church of Christ. Neither shelter was offering transportation to polling sites, Breeze said. In addition, two high schools in the county that were originally supposed to be polling locations were closed because of storm damage. Voters who were assigned to those sites have been redirected to other locations.







Homeland Security hasn't seen signs of election meddling — so far The Department of Homeland Security is "at a heightened state of operational readiness" as Super Tuesday voting gets underway, a senior official said Tuesday. In a press call Tuesday morning, a senior official at DHS's Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency told reporters that the agency's two election war rooms in Arlington, Virginia — one classified and one unclassified, and filled with representatives from multiple levels of government — had been on alert for potential issues "since early January," but hadn't seen anything concerning yet. Per the terms of the call, the senior official requested to not be identified by name. CISA has sought to take a clearer leadership role in election security since January 2017, when DHS classified U.S. elections as critical infrastructure after the Russian government interfered in the 2016 campaign. While declining to share specifics, the government was monitoring "low-level" of activity targeting the major threats to elections, cyberactivity on election-related infrastructure and dis- or misinformation campaigns. But that's a constant, the official said. Constant scanning of internet-connected networks is a reality, and influence operations are "a 365-day threat," the official said. "There's a low level of constant activity, but at the moment we're not seeing any appreciable increase or spike in activity."







Super Tuesday spending wars: Bloomberg drops almost $200 million on airwaves Former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg's deep pockets have translated into an overwhelming spending edge on the airwaves in Super Tuesday states. In the 14 states that hold their presidential nominating contests on Tuesday, Bloomberg has spent $198.4 million on television and radio ads, according to ad-tracking firm Advertising Analytics. That's more than six times the spending of the rest of the field combined and their affiliated super PACs. Total Super Tuesday TV and radio ad spending Bloomberg: $198.4 million

Vermont Independent Sen. Bernie Sanders: $15.7 million

Persist PAC (A super PAC supporting Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren): $9 million

Former Vice President Joe Biden: $2.1 million

Warren: $2 million

Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard: $338,000

Unite the Country (Pro-Biden super PAC): $163,000 Bloomberg is the top spender in each one of the 14 states, dropping more than half his total between California and Texas, the two biggest delegate prizes of Tuesday's slate. California TV and radio spending Bloomberg: $71 million

Sanders: $7.1 million

Persist PAC: $3.6 million

Biden: $629,000

Gabbard: $74,000

Unite the Country: $18,000 Texas TV and radio spending Bloomberg: $52 million

Sanders: $3.9 million

Persist PAC: $2 million

Warren: $790,000

Biden: $463,000

Gabbard: $46,000

And he's responsible for at least three-quarters of all money spent on TV and radio ads in 13 of the 14 states (he's spent six out of every 10 dollars dropped on the Virginia airwaves).







Biden's team says 'thanks, but no thanks' to Comey's endorsement Yes, customer service? I just received a package that I very much did not order. How can I return it, free of charge? https://t.co/NK4VrYGzT1 — Andrew Bates (@AndrewBatesNC) March 3, 2020 Bates, Biden's rapid response director, then quickly clarified his tweet. I forgot the #1 rule of politics, which is that if you talk about anyone or anything related to 2016, common sense goes out the window. It was meant to be a lighthearted joke - not a rejection. We appreciate the vote of anyone repelled by Donald Trump. — Andrew Bates (@AndrewBatesNC) March 3, 2020






