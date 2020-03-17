Is delivery a better option than dining out while social distancing?

NYC mayor says 'shelter in place' decision coming in next 48 hours The City That Never Sleeps could be shutting down in 48 hours. New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said Tuesday that he was considering whether to impose a shelter in place order which would essentially require residents to stay in their homes and keep outside social contact to a minimum to slow the spread of the coronavirus in the nation's largest city. "Be prepared right now for the possibility of a shelter in place order," de Blasio. "The decision will be made in the next 48 hours." If imposed, the New York City order would be following the lead of several counties in the Bay Area, including San Francisco and Oakland, which are now prohibiting anyone from leaving their homes "except for essential needs." Read the full story here. Share this -







Gun sales soar as coronavirus fears trigger personal safety concerns Anxious shoppers are snatching up guns and ammo to gird for potential chaos related to the coronavirus pandemic, leading in some cases to long lines, short supplies, and purchase limits. Businesses say some customers are feeding a self-fulfilling prophecy of artificial shortage, buying up firearms for protection because they're afraid others will empty the shelves first. "Worst day on the stock market since 1987 and shelves getting bare apparently have got everyone's attention," said one gun shop owner. Read the full story here.







In need of comfort in Italy ICU health professionals comfort each other in Cremona, Italy, on March 13, 2020. Paolo Miranda / via Instagram







With sports seasons on ice, Vegas sports book starts taking bets on weather The NBA season is on hiatus. March Madness cancelled. The NHL is on thin ice. And there's a delay of game for Major League Baseball. So what's left to bet on? In a sign of the times, at least one Las Vegas sports book, Bovada, is offering an alternative genre for those looking to wager: the weather. Doppler radar not included. The bets focus on specific temperatures in 11 North American cities. High or Low. Fahrenheit or Celsius. Over or under. This could expend although no word yet on dew points, snowfall amounts or formation of bomb cyclones. Pat Morrow, Head Oddsmaker at Bovada Sports Book, told NBC NEWS they introduced the weather props and other non traditional areas like politics to keep some semblance of normality amid the massive social disruption caused by coronavirus. "With the fallout from the sports cancellations, Bovada is also taking props on primaries results and debates – i.e. how many times will 'coronavirus' come up," he added.







Washington Post, WSJ editors condemn China for expelling reporters The top editors of The Washington Post and The Wall Street Journal have denounced China for expelling journalists form several major U.S. media outlets, including reporters from both newspapers as well as The New York Times and Time magazine. Broadcaster Voice of America and Time magazine were also asked to detail their operations in China. Marty Baron, executive editor of the Post, wrote in a comment shared with NBC News: "We unequivocally condemn any action by China to expel US reporters. The Chinese government's decision is particularly regrettable because it comes in the midst of an unprecedented global crisis, when clear and reliable information about the international response to covid-19 is essential." Matt Murray, editor-in-chief of the Journal, said China's move "comes at a time of unparalleled global crisis." "We oppose government interference with a free press anywhere in the world," Murray wrote. "Our commitment to reporting fully and deeply on China is unchanged." The moves come after the U.S. government declared journalists at several Chinese outlets to be government operatives.







Cases surpass 5,000 in U.S. More than 5,000 people in the U.S. have tested positive for the coronavirus. As of Tuesday afternoon, states with the greatest number of cases are California (412), New York (950) and Washington (908). A handful of other states have more than 100 cases each: Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Louisiana, Massachusetts and New Jersey. So far, 94 people nationwide have died.







National Parks to close facilities where people gather The National Park Service says it is restricting operations to avoid gatherings of people, in order to conform to the CDC guidance. NPS says it is "modifying operations until further notice for facilities and programs that cannot adhere to this guidance. Where it is possible to adhere to this guidance, outdoor spaces will remain open to the public." As a practical matter, one official says, it means leaving most park entrances open but closing visitor centers, cafeterias, and other places where people would congregate. (The Statue of Liberty and elevator rides up the Washington Monument were closed earlier.)







