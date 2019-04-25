Dem candidates welcome Biden to race with fundraising pitches

WASHINGTON — Democratic presidential candidates are responding to former Vice President Joe Biden's decision to jump into the presidential race ... with fundraising appeals.

In the hours after Biden's announcement, New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker, California Sen. Kamala Harris, former Texas Rep. Beto O'Rourke, former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julián Castro, Washington Gov. Jay Inslee and Vermont Independent Sen. Bernie Sanders all reached out to their lists to raise money off of Biden's announcement.

Booker's email appeal notes that "there is no doubt his decision could shake up the race," and warns that Biden's entry "poses a real challenge for an underdog campaign like ours."

Castro takes a more confident approach, arguing that he welcomes Biden's candidacy because even though he is not a frontrunner, "this country was not built by frontrunners."

O'Rourke's email and Sanders' text-message appeal strikes a similar note, both telling supporters that "today is an important day" to show support.

Inslee's email points to his embrace of combating climate change, arguing that "with so many voices speaking up, it's up to us to ensure climate change becomes the defining issue of this race."

And Harris pivots off of praise for Biden and her declaration that "the more, the merrier" in a primary to ask for a donation to help her "cut through the noise and reach more voters" in the crowded primary.