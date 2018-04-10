Dem Cordray hopes Obama still resonates in Ohio

Ohio Democrat Richard Cordray is hoping former President Barack Obama still resonates with voters in the Buckeye State.

The gubernatorial candidate is featuring Obama in his first television ad, using clips of the then president announcing his support for Cordray as the first director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.

Obama won Ohio in both of his presidential campaigns and has been an issue in this year's Democratic gubernatorial primary. Cordray’s top Democratic opponent, former Rep. Dennis Kucinich, was one of Obama's strongest critics on the left, even calling his approval of airstrikes in Libya an impeachable offense in 2011.

The ad, released almost exactly one month before Ohio's May 8 primary, will air statewide.