Dem Cordray hopes Obama still resonates in Ohio

Ohio Democrat Richard Cordray is hoping former President Barack Obama still resonates with voters in the Buckeye State.
The gubernatorial candidate is featuring Obama in his first television ad, using clips of the then president announcing his support for Cordray as the first director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.
Obama won Ohio in both of his presidential campaigns and has been an issue in this year's Democratic gubernatorial primary. Cordray’s top Democratic opponent, former Rep. Dennis Kucinich, was one of Obama's strongest critics on the left, even calling his approval of airstrikes in Libya an impeachable offense in 2011.
The ad, released almost exactly one month before Ohio's May 8 primary, will air statewide.
Young Americans are notorious for failing to show up at the polls in midterm cycles, but a new survey from the Harvard Institute of Politics shows that 2018 could be different.
The poll of 18-29 year olds finds that 37 percent say they'll definitely vote in this year's elections — up from 23 percent who said the same before the 2014 elections.
Almost all of that increased excitement is coming from young Democrats, too. About half — 51 percent — of Democrats under 30 say they'll definitely vote in November. And Democrats have a huge advantage on the generic ballot question as well; 69 percent of those under 30 say they want Democrats to control Congress, while just 28 percent support a GOP majority on Capitol Hill.
The online poll surveyed 2,631 18- to 29- year-olds and has a margin of error of +/- 2.54 percentage points.
Former Rep. Tim Murphy, R-Pa., who resigned last year amid allegations that he had urged a mistress to have an abortion, transferred $100,000 from his campaign to the National Republican Congressional Committee — the campaign arm of the House GOP — in February, according to a report he filed Saturday with the Federal Election Commission.
But the Pennsylvania Senate Republican Campaign Committee appears to have turned down a $15,000 donation from Murphy in December, as the report notes his check was “not cashed.”
Party committees often accept large contributions from former lawmakers with money left in the bank — Murphy still has about $1.1 million in his war chest — but scandal can be a deterrent.
A spokesman for the NRCC declined NBC’s request for comment on the contribution, and Tracy Kolich Hall, executive director of the state GOP Senate committee, did not immediately return a call seeking comment.
Murphy also reported giving money to several candidates: $2,000 to Marty Nothstein, who is running for Congress in Pennsylvania’s 7th District; $5,000 to Tim O’Neal, who is running in a special election for a state House seat; and $2,000 to Rennick Remley, who lost a city council race in Pittsburgh.
Outgoing Republican Sen. Bob Corker on Monday endorsed Rep. Marsha Blackburn’s campaign to fill his Senate seat in Tennessee.
Corker tweeted his support days after the Tennessee Republican Party removed seven Senate candidates from the primary ballot for not meeting certain voting requirements.
The endorsement follows an awkward few weeks earlier this year when Corker openly mulled re-entering the race after Republicans in the state privately expressed concerns about Blackburn’s ability to defeat Democratic opponent Phil Bredesen. A spokesperson for Blackburn told the Washington Post that anyone doubting the congresswoman’s ability to win a general election is a “sexist pig.”
Corker, who has had a tumultuous relationship with President Donald Trump, ultimately decided against re-entering the race.
In Arizona’s Senate contest, Democrat Kyrsten Sinema has released her first TV ad.
Given that Sinema faces no real primary opposition, note how she stresses being independent and trying to find common ground. (This spot was first a digital ad before appearing on TV.)
The tone is starkly different than what's going in the race to right in the GOP primary featuring Martha McSally, Kelli Ward and Joe Arpaio.
With GOP Florida Gov. Rick Scott’s entry today into the state’s Senate race, Democrats have released digital ads blasting the Florida governor. (Dems will have to save their TV ads for later in Florida’s expensive markets.)
One digital ad by the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee reminds voters of the $1.7 billion Medicare fraud settlement against Scott’s company.
Another DSCC ad calls Scott “a walking conflict of interest.”
And Senate Majority PAC, the top Dem Senate Super PAC, hits Scott for his record as governor, including education cuts and property-tax increases.
Tim Pawlenty is officially returning to politics.
The former Minnesota governor and 2012 presidential candidate announced his campaign for governor in a statement Thursday. Pawlenty had made it clear he was thinking about making a run at his old job after announcing he was leaving his gig as head of the Financial Services Roundtable.
"Toxic politics are dividing us," Pawlenty says in his announcement video. "I have the strength and experience to solve problems and bring us together."
The 57-year-old served as governor from 2003 to 2011. Pawlenty, a well-known name with access to plenty of donors, enters the race as a strong contender to reclaim the seat held by outgoing Gov. Mark Dayton.
A new poll via Middle Tennessee University – which meets NBC’s methodological standards – shows Democrat Phil Bredesen leading Republican Marsha Blackburn by 10 points, 45 percent to 35 percent, in Tennessee’s Senate race.
The poll finds Bredesen, the state’s former governor, getting support from 20 percent of Republicans. It also has Trump’s job-approval rating in the state at 50 percent, while outgoing Sen. Bob Corker’s approval rating is at 41 percent; Sen. Lamar Alexander is at 39 percent.
With President Donald Trump visiting West Virginia Thursday afternoon to tout his tax law and likely to criticize vulnerable Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.V., for voting against it, Manchin released a statement demanding that Trump answer questions, including:
- What happens to the West Virginians who lose their health care (due to the tax law eliminating the individual mandate)?
- Will Republicans cut Social Security and Medicare to pay for the tax cut?
- Why aren’t the middle-class tax cuts under the law permanent?
“These are important questions that deserve answers during [today’s] event in White Sulphur Springs. We need to quit playing politics with West Virginians’ lives,” Manchin said in his statement. “I won’t stop fighting to protect Medicare and Social Security for our seniors, the 200,000 West Virginians at risk of losing coverage, and to secure coal miner pensions.”
Manchin is running for re-election this November, and a trio of prominent Republicans are running in the May 8 West Virginia primary for the opportunity to face him in the fall.
Former Vice President Joe Biden will host a fundraiser for Tennessee Senate candidate Phil Bredesen next week as the list of 2018 candidates the former VP has lent a hand to continues to expand.
The event, first reported by The Tennessean, will take place April 10 in Nashville. Bresdent, a former governor and Nashville mayor, is expected to face off against GOP Rep. Marsha Blackburn in the race to replace outgoing Sen. Bob Corker.
Biden has already helped out a number of his Democratic colleagues this year. Along with campaigning for Conor Lamb during a special congressional election in Pennsylvania in March and Doug Jones in Alabama last year, he has done numerous fundraisers throughout the country. And last week he got involved with Rebecca Dallet’s successful campaign for Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice.