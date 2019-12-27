Dem Rep. says McConnell 'breaking the rules' on impeachment Wisconsin Rep. Mark Pocan, Co-Chair of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, discussed House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s impeachment strategy during a Friday morning appearance on CNN. "She is relentless in trying to get to the bottom of this, get the truth out about this," he said. "And every time Donald Trump refused to have witnesses come to the House, we still were able to find all this information so that we could get to point of having the impeachment happen in the House." Pocan added, “Mitch McConnell already said that he's working hand in hand with the White House on this. He's not impartial juror, that's again breaking the rules that exist. She is simply trying to get the Senate to follow the rules so that the American people can really see the truth front and center and that means allowing some of those key people from the administration to be able to testify." Share this -







Kennedy: Senators 'ought to send' Pelosi a 'fruit basket' for impeachment delay Louisiana Sen. John Kennedy spoke to reporters on Thursday about impeachment, saying that "we probably ought to send her a fruit basket for not sending us something that we don’t want to deal with, and get back to work." On witnesses, Kennedy said Schumer "better be careful what he asks for because if he gets his witnesses, I’m sure that the president is going to want his witnesses, and the president’s witnesses won’t be subject to a claim of executive privilege and Chuck’s might.” Kennedy says he’d be “surprised if the President didn’t certainly claim executive privilege” on witnesses. He also said that “I don’t know” if Schumer and McConnell will ever reach an agreement but “that’s why God made a majority vote. 51 votes in the Senate will decide how we proceed. But we don’t have the case, I don’t know if the Speaker will actually ever give us the case.” Kennedy said that he’d like “both sides to be treated equally,” adding “within reason I want to allow each side to try its own case.” Share this -







Cohen: Impeachment trial 'will fail' if senators can't call witnesses Rep. Steve Cohen, D-Tenn., a member of the House Judiciary Committee, appeared on CNN Thursday morning discussing the impeachment inquiry. When asked about the Senate trial, Cohen said, “one of the things we're responsible for is the public's support for our system of government and for respect for the United States Senate. And that will fall, if there's not a fair trial and over 70% of the public wants to see witnesses.” Cohen added that “the most important information available, the direct evidence, is being held from the Judiciary Committee and from the Congress and the most important witnesses in this impeachment trial are being kept from the American people and not to be allowed to go forward and testify so that the people can hear the facts and the jurors, the Senators, can make a fair verdict based on all of the statements.” Share this -







Indicted Giuliani associate drops one of his lawyers Lev Parnas, an associate of Rudy Giuliani facing charges of violating campaign finance laws, is down to one attorney having dropped prominent defense counsel Ed MacMahon Jr. In a filing on Dec. 24, MacMahon said, “Mr. Parnas’ apparent ability to fund his defense has diminished” adding, “it thus would constitute a significant hardship for Mr. Parnas to continue being represented by two attorneys in this matter.” Parnas will remain represented by Joseph Bondy who has been to all of his court appearances and has been actively talking about Parnas on Twitter as well as expressing his client’s desire to testify in front of Congress. Share this -







'Liars!': Trump fires off post-Christmas tweetstorm over impeachment impasse President Donald Trump fired off a stream of post-Christmas tweets Thursday blasting Democrats, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif, and her San Francisco congressional district amid the impeachment impasse. "The Radical Left, Do Nothing Democrats said they wanted to RUSH everything through to the Senate because 'President Trump is a threat to National Security' (they are vicious, will say anything!), but now they don’t want to go fast anymore, they want to go very slowly," Trump tweeted. "Liars!" The president attacked Pelosi's congressional district as "filthy dirty" and "one of the worst anywhere in the U.S." Calling Pelosi "crazy," Trump also suggested she should face a 2020 primary challenge. Read more here. Share this -





