Russia questions are now fair game, Dem says

Perhaps no committee packs a fuller roster of fiery lawmakers than the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform.

Those firebrand lawmakers will, on Wednesday, have the opportunity to grill Cohen in his much-anticipated public hearing.

In addition to Chairman Elijah Cummings, a veteran of the panel who will be running his first nationally televised hearing, a number of prominent Democrats will get to take turns questioning Cohen, a star witness to appear before the group.

Among those Democrats are freshman Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Rashida Tlaib and Ayanna Pressley — three rising figures in the party. For Ocasio-Cortez, who has proven to be a viral sensation since defeating incumbent Rep. Joe Crowley last year, the hearing will be her first nationally televised appearance as a member of the committee.

Other Democrats to watch include Reps. Jackie Speier, Raja Krishnamoorthi and Peter Welch, who also sit on the House Intelligence Committee — a panel Cohen has previously testified to and will again on Thursday in a closed session. Meanwhile, Rep. John Sarbanes, who chairs the Democracy Reform Task Force, is likely to pepper Cohen with questions on ethics and possible corruption.

For Republicans, the committee includes some of Trump's staunchest allies. Rep. Jim Jordan, the committee's ranking member, and Rep. Mark Meadows, the Freedom Caucus chairman, will likely question Cohen over his admitted lies and seek to drive home the idea that he cannot be trusted.