Demings: 'Long overdue' for nationwide review to address police misconduct

Amid Floyd fallout, Clyburn says it's not the right time for Klobuchar to be named VP WASHINGTON — House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn, D-S.C., said Friday that he believes it's not the right time to choose Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., as apparent Democratic nominee Joe Biden's running mate in light of the developing events in Minnesota following the death of George Floyd. While Clyburn acknowledged that Klobuchar "absolutely is qualified" to serve as vice president, he said that the protests that have erupted in her state this week have complicated her chances. Rep. Jim Clyburn, D-S.C., claps for Joe Biden at a primary event in Columbia, S.C., on Feb. 29, 2020. Spencer Platt / Getty Images file "We're all victims sometimes of timing and some of us benefit tremendously from timing," Clyburn said on a call with reporters Friday. "This is very tough timing for Amy Klobuchar, who I respect so much." Asked to clarify whether he believes her chances to be chosen are less likely today than they were a few weeks ago, Clyburn said: "That is the implication, yes." The senior congressman from South Carolina added that his belief is based on a "gut feeling," not any personal conversations he has had with Biden or his campaign. Klobuchar's record as Hennepin County attorney has come under fire in recent days even though she has not been involved with the police officer who is being accused of killing Floyd. Even so, she has faced increased scrutiny from the African American community in numerous op-eds over the last week that say she should not be chosen as Biden's vice president because of her lack of prosecuting police misconduct in Minnesota during her tenure. Prior to ending her presidential campaign in early March, Klobuchar was forced to cancel a campaign event in St. Louis Park, Minn. because black activists overtook the stage to protest her decision to sentence a Minnesota teenager to life in prison for murder while serving as county attorney. Clyburn, whose endorsement ahead of the South Carolina primary was credited with delivering a jolt of energy into Biden's campaign, did not say outright that this moment calls for Biden to pick an African American woman as his running mate. However, Clyburn did speak highly of Democratic Florida Rep. Val Demings, who was formerly a police chief in Orlando. "I think she's a very fine woman. I think she's a very qualified woman. She has the kind of compassion and sensitivity I would like to see in the last president," he said.







President Trump to resume in-person fundraisers WASHINGTON — After foregoing in-person fundraisers due to the coronavirus pandemic in March, President Trump is expected to resume the campaign staple in mid-June, according to a Republican National Committee official. The president will participate in two high-dollar fundraisers next month: one on June 11 at a private home in Dallas — there will be approximately 25 guests and it will cost about $580,600 per couple to attend. The second will take place at Trump's Bedminster, N.J. golf club on June 13. There will also be about 25 attendees and each person will pay $250,000 to attend. POLITICO first reported the campaign's decision. President Donald Trump speaks during a roundtable discussion with industry executives on reopening the country, in the State Dining Room of the White House on May 29, 2020. Mandel Ngan / AFP - Getty Images "Trump Victory's top priority is ensuring the safety of President Trump and our attendees, and that includes testing all attendees as well as several other safety measures that align with CDC's guidance," the RNC official explained. The White House Medical Unit and U.S. Secret Service will also evaluate all attendees in order for them to be admitted to the event. All attendees will have to test negative for coronavirus on the day of the fundraiser, complete a wellness questionnaire and pass a temperature screening. The costs of the tests will be covered by Trump Victory, the joint fundraising committee that includes the Trump campaign, RNC and 22 state parties. Each event site will be "professionally cleaned and sanitized" prior to the fundraisers, according to the RNC official. Trump last attended an in-person fundraiser on March 9 in Orlando, Fla.







Despite Trump's threats, Charlotte convention preparations continue WASHINGTON — Despite President Donald Trump's continued threats to yank the Republican National Convention from North Carolina, GOP officials and the state's Democratic governor are preparing adjustments for the mass gathering to take place in Charlotte, as planned, and there haven't been any serious discussions with new venues in other states yet, according to people involved in the discussions. And NBC News obtained a letter from top Republican officials to Gov. Roy Cooper's office, dated Thursday, on proceeding with the convention, asking the governor to sign off on some "safety protocols," including pre-travel health surveys and thermal scans of all mandatory attendees. Once the state signs off on these proposals, the RNC says it will move forward to plan the event in Charlotte. "We are asking for a partner in leadership to make this happen," the letter says, which requests a response from the state by Wednesday. The president, however, remains frustrated that his re-nominating convention may turn into a pared back event — deprived of the massive crowds that fuel him — due to the uncertainty of the coronavirus pandemic, per two people close to the White House. President Trump threatens to pull Republican convention out of North Carolina May 26, 2020 01:18 Trump arbitrarily set an unofficial deadline for Tuesday in a Rose Garden press conference last week, asking Cooper's office to put forward proposals for an alternate convention plan, in consultation with Republican officials. "We are still waiting for a plan from the RNC, but our office will work with state health officials to review the letter and share a response tomorrow," a spokeswoman for the governor said. But none of that will seemingly satisfy the president, who wants a full-scale event with no modifications, including open restaurants and bars where thousands of his supporters can congregate and celebrate, according to these people. Trump's warning and demands even caught his own Republican officials working on the event off guard, according to those involved in the conversations. Trump later walked back the intimidation slightly, saying he would still like the event to take place in North Carolina. "We still want this to work out in Charlotte," one person said, echoing the preference not to uproot an event several years in the making. Last week, these people said, Republican National Committee officials acknowledged they would need to come up with contingencies plans and the re-elect effort is currently working on a new set of proposals for what a scaled-down event would look like. These same people were surprised the president is mandating that those ideas be finalized this week, though the conversations were already underway for a smaller and safer convention in late August. The president hasn't been shy about telling his aides he rejects this concept, according to a Republican familiar with the discussions. Cooper's office was expecting the suggestions "in the coming weeks," ranging from an entirely virtual convention — which the president and RNC have stated is out of the question — to an in-person, four-day spectacle. That timeline has now been accelerated by the president's ask for a solution "very soon." The North Carolina governor has long said any final decisions about how the political conference will be held will depend on health data and science, not the president's desires. For months, Trump has told people he wants to see his supporters packed shoulder to shoulder, which officials involved in the planning have acknowledged is close to impossible given current health concerns over the virus. But the conflict allows Trump to blame Democrats if he doesn't get the event he's hoping for, according to those people. "He wants it to be Cooper's fault," one person said. Republicans are making a political calculation based on a belief Cooper will "blink" according to a senior administration official, who predicted it would cost him "a ton of good will, if not votes." Failing to come to an agreement with the opposing party could leave "thousands of North Carolina businesses, contractors in the lurch" and deprive them of tens of millions of dollars. There is an emergency provision that would the RNC to move the convention under extenuating circumstances, according to a former Senior White House official, and that could still be triggered late in the process. Meanwhile, "the preference is to go full steam ahead with an in-person convention in Charlotte," according to a White House official, stressing that a move to a new state would be unlikely at this stage. "Time is of the essence and we will need some answers sooner rather than later, or be forced to consider other options. Given the major financial investments and anticipated revenues to the city and state, it should be Charlotte. But it can't be Charlotte or nothing," the official said.







Trump campaign committee Facebook ad draws mask on Biden WASHINGTON — President Trump's re-election committee ran a Facebook ad on Thursday featuring former Vice President Joe Biden in a drawn-on mask as the president continues to poke at his Democratic rival's decision to wear a mask in public, a decision based on public health guidance. While Biden is depicted in front of a Chinese flag wearing the mask, which says "Sleepy Joe" on it, Trump is maskless and in front of the American flag. Trump's campaign ran the ad from his verified account and was paid for by the "Trump Make America Great Again Committee," a joint fundraising committee affiliated with both the campaign and the Republican National Committee. Facebook data shows that the campaign spent less than $100 promoting the ad. The president has not donned a mask during any public events, but did during a private portion of his recent trip to a Ford plant in Michigan. This week, he retweeted a photo mocking Biden wearing a mask during a Memorial Day ceremony. And he tweeted an article by The Federalist warning that masks are about "social control," adding the commentary "So many different viewpoints." So many different viewpoints! https://t.co/DCesPbJu5M — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 28, 2020 Biden has been supportive of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance that says people should cover their mouth and nose with "a face cover" when around other people in order to slow the spread of the virus. He changed his Twitter picture to one of him in a mask after Trump's tweet, and he recently appeared in a TikTok social media video with The Washington Post promoting mask use.







As Kansas Republicans squabble in Senate primary, Democrat pitches herself a 'sensible centrist' WASHINGTON — While the Kansas Republican primary has been dominated by attack ads, calls for candidates to drop out and other partisan tensions, Democrat Barbara Bollier is going up on the air seeking to present herself as above the partisan fray. In a new ad released this week, the state senator's campaign pitches herself as "a sensible centrist; a leading moderate voice; independent." "At a time like this, we need a reasonable voice like hers in the U. S. Senate," the narrator says, adding she'll "work with both parties" on issues like health care and jobs. Bollier, a former Republican, has raised the most money of any candidate on either side of the race so far — almost $3.5 million through March. And she is the far-and-away favorite to win the August Democratic Senate primary and face off against whoever wins the heated Republican primary. That GOP primary has gotten chippy. Some Republicans believe that former Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach would cost their party the race if he wins the primary, pointing to his 2018 gubernatorial loss. And they're running ads to that effect. But opponents of Rep. Roger Marshall are piling onto him too, as the state party chairman has called for a handful of other candidates to drop out so that voters can have a more clear choice. That's rubbed some people the wrong way. The whole back and forth prompted state Sen. President Susan Wagle, one of those candidates asked by the chairman to drop out, to release an ad of her own framing her as above the "food fight" herself.







Biden condemns death of George Floyd, says black lives are 'under threat' WASHINGTON — Former Vice President Joe Biden publicly condemned the "horrific killing" of George Floyd, which he says serves as a reminder to all Americans that racism still courses deeply through the country's bloodstream. "George Floyd's life matters. It mattered as much as mine. It matters as much as anyone's in this country. At least it should have," Biden said during a Wednesday livestream, expanding on his initial statement made in a Tuesday evening tweet. Joe Biden and Jill Biden depart after placing a wreath at the Delaware Memorial Bridge Veterans Memorial Park, on May 25, 2020, in New Castle, Del. Patrick Semansky / AP He acknowledged that watching the video of 46-year-old Floyd being pinned down to the ground by a police officer's knee triggered the memory of Eric Garner who also died at the hands of police. Though both black men died almost six years apart, Garner and Floyd each repeatedly told police that they could not breathe while being pinned to the ground, ultimately playing a role in their deaths that reignited public outcries of racist-motivated police attacks. Biden said Floyd's passing is the latest "tragic reminder that this was not an isolated incident, but a part of an ingrained systemic cycle of injustice that still exists in this country." "It cuts at the very heart of our sacred belief that all Americans are equal in rights and in dignity, and it sends a very clear message to the black community and to black lives that are under threat every single day," he added. The apparent Democratic nominee's condemnation of Floyd's death came during a virtual discussion with Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf, who endorsed him ahead of the state's primary next Tuesday. Besides discussing Floyd's death, they also spoke about the persistent inequalities in the U.S. that have been exposed to a greater degree as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. "If some of us can't count on our freedom, some of us are not free. None — none of us is," Wolf said. "And we have got to make sure that is something that all of us, every single American, recognizes is something that gets to the heart of our self-interest." While Biden applauded the Minneapolis mayor's decision to fire the officers involved in Floyd's arrest, he said the move wasn't enough and that an investigation by the FBI and DOJ is necessary to "ensure that the Floyd family received the justice they are entitled to." Biden, who recently faced renewed criticism for how he speaks about the African American community, has regularly mentioned the need to get the country to a place where black parents can feel confident that their children — regardless of age — can walk safely on the streets without having to worry about them getting stopped or even killed by police. "I don't think we can move forward unless we take aggressive action to rip out the insidious race-based inequalities that corrupt every part of our society," Biden said.







The most expensive 2020 Senate races so far, by ad spending WASHINGTON — As Memorial Day weekend has come and gone, the political calendar shifts to a smattering of primaries that will set the stage for the key Senate races this cycle. But while voters haven't chosen nominees in many contests yet, there's already been more than $133 million spent on TV and radio advertising in Senate races so far, according to Advertising Analytics. Here are the top ten most expensive Senate races so far, by ad spending: Maine: $25.6 million North Carolina: $20.9 million Iowa: $13.3 million Michigan: $13 million Kentucky: 12.4 million Georgia (special election for the seat vacated by former Sen. Johnny Isakson): $10.1 million Arizona: $9.3 million Alabama: $6.1 million Colorado: $5.4 million Texas: $4.2 million







Joe Biden nabs AFL-CIO endorsement WASHINGTON — Former Vice President Joe Biden, the apparent Democratic nominee, earned the AFL-CIO's endorsement on Tuesday. The organization, which says it has about 12.5 million members across 55 union groups, said in a press release announcing the endorsement that it plans to draw contrasts between Biden and President Trump's union records up until the general election. "Joe Biden is a lifelong supporter of workers and has fought his entire career for living wages, health care, retirement security and civil rights," president of the AFL-CIO Richard Trumka said in the statement. "Our members know Joe has done everything he could to create a fairer process for forming and joining a union, and he is ready to fight with us to restore faith in






