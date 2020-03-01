Democrat candidates criticize Trump's coronavirus 'hoax' claim

Number of cases in Iran nears 1,000 Iran's health ministry said the number of confirmed cases reached nearly 1,000 Sunday. Iranian Health Ministry spokesperson Kianoosh Jahanpour said on Iranian state television 987 people have been confirmed to have COVID-19 and 54 people have died. Only China, where the outbreak originated, has recorded more deaths. Along with South Korea and Italy, Iran is one of the coronavirus epidemic hotspots outside of China. Share this -







Churches closed in South Korea as coronavirus tally tops 3,700 Churches were closed in South Korea on Sunday with many holding online services instead as authorities fought to rein in public gatherings, with 586 new infections taking the tally to 3,736 cases. That came a day after the biggest daily jump of 813 cases in South Korea's battle with the largest virus outbreak outside China, the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) said. The death toll rose to 18. In Seoul, the capital, about a dozen worshippers were turned away from the Yoido Full Gospel Church, which put a sermon for its 560,000 followers on YouTube, filmed with a small choir instead of all 200 members and 60-strong orchestra. "I had heard there would be no service, but just came to check as I live nearby, but yes, it is so empty," said one of them, Song Young-koo, as he left South Korea's biggest church. "It's a wise decision to do it online, since the virus would easily spread at mass gatherings and churches can be no exception."







U.K. PM Boris Johnson to chair emergency response committee about epidemic Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson will chair a meeting of the government's emergency response committee on Monday, signalling a stepping up of Britain's preparation for COVID-19. Describing the outbreak as a "very, very significant challenge," the U.K.'s Health Minister Matt Hancock, admitted that the country was planning for the epidemic to get worse. "We've got a clear strategy for dealing with coronavirus - a very, very significant challenge," he told British broadcaster Sky News. "We're also planning in case this gets worse, much worse."







Chinese President Xi Jinping's state visit to Japan could be delayed until autumn Tokyo and Beijing are leaning towards delaying Chinese President Xi Jinping's state visit to Japan, originally planned for early April, as the neighbours battle a coronavirus outbreak, Japan's Sankei Shimbun newspaper reported Sunday. Citing diplomatic sources in both countries, the paper said the visit was likely to be postponed until autumn or later. However, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe told a news conference Saturday, that preparations for Xi's visit were going ahead.







First case of COVID-19 confirmed in Republic of Ireland The first case of COVID-19 was confirmed in the Republic of Ireland on Saturday, health officials in the country have said. The case is associated with travel from an affected area in northern Italy and that the patient is receiving appropriate medical care,the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) said in a statement. It added that it was working to identify anyone the patient had contact with to provide them with information and advice on how to prevent further spread of the virus. We have been informed today of a confirmed case of #COVID19 in Ireland. @hselive now working to identify any contact patient may have had, to provide them with info & advice to prevent further spread. It is important to note that risk of transmission through casual contact is low pic.twitter.com/zclI9PYBag — HSE Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) (@hpscireland) February 29, 2020







Husband of British woman jailed in Iran says she could have COVID-19 Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, a British Iranian mother who has been imprisoned in Iran since 2016 may have contracted COVID-19, her husband has said. Richard Ratcliffe said in statement a statement issued by the Free Nazanin Campaign, that Tehran's Evin Prison, where she is detained, has repeatedly refused to test her for the respiratory illness following a "strange cold" that has not improved in more than five days. "For a long time this has not felt like a normal cold, he said. "These symptoms have lasted almost a week. I know I need to get medicine to get better. This does not go magically." Ratcliffe also called on the British government to insist his wife was tested for the virus and has asked U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson to ensure British Iranians held in the prison on are diplomatically protected.







Baby, 6 weeks old, tests positive for COVID-19 in South Korea A baby born Jan. 15 has tested positive fore COVID-19 in South Korea, making him perhaps the youngest patient to be infected with coronavirus. Both of his parents also tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by coronavirus. The baby and his mother are in stable condition, South Korean public health officials said. The two have been placed under isolation in their home instead of being hospitalized because of the baby's age. The father's condition was not immediately clear. Share this -







Australian passenger from Diamond Princess cruise dies A bus arrives near the cruise ship Diamond Princess at Daikoku Pier Cruise Terminal in Yokohama, south of Tokyo, Japan, on Feb. 16, 2020. Athit Perawongmetha / Reuters file An Australian man who traveled aboard the ill-fated Diamond Princess cruise ship died from COVID-19 this weekend in the city of Perth, the Australian government said. The Diamond Princess carried 3,700 passengers and crew before a quarantine began in early February off the coast of Japan. At least 621 people tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by coronavirus, including 10 Australians. Six other passengers have died from the virus. Nine of the Australian patients will return to their home states for medical treatment, according to Australian public health officials. Australia currently has 26 confirmed cases of coronavirus throughout the country.







Washington state firefighters quarantined 'out of an abundance of caution' Washington state firefighters who came into contact with coronavirus patients have been quarantined "out of an abundance of caution," a local official said Saturday. They will remain isolated for two weeks. Seven members of the Redmond Fire Department in King County have been removed from service, according to public health officials. Six are quarantined at home and one other at a secured facility. In neighboring Kirkland, also in King County, firefighters who responded to an outbreak at a nursing home are being quarantined either at home or at a facility. At least 27 patients and 25 staff members at the Life Care Center have symptoms associated with COVID-19, according to local health officials. Kirkland officials did not say how many firefighters there are being quarantined. Earlier on Saturday, a man in his 50s with underlying health problems died from the virus. There was no evidence he contracted the virus through travel.






