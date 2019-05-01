Democratic candidates call on Attorney General Barr to resign

WASHINGTON — Voters are voting in North Carolina's Third District special election primary, where more than two dozen candidates are jockeying for the open House seat.

The special election was called to fill the seat after the death of GOP Rep. Walter Jones, who died earlier this year.

There are 17 candidates running in the GOP primary, looking for a chance to represent the party in a seat President Trump won by 24 points in 2016. And the wide-open nature of the race has led to an influx of spending, particularly by outside groups looking to help their candidates over the finish line.

The combined effort for Republican Celeste Cairns, an accountant as well as the wife and mother of service members, has spent the most money on the airwaves, according to spending data from Analyzing Analytics as of the morning of the Tuesday election.

Cairns' campaign has spent about $50,000, but she's also been boosted by almost $135,000 in spending from the Club for Growth and almost $90,000 from the super PAC Awake Carolina for a total of more than $274,000 spent on radio and television ads.

Coming in a close second is the effort for Joan Perry, an area pediatrician. She's backed by Winning for Women, a Republican group that supports female Republican candidates, and Women Speak Out, a super PAC that partners with Susan B. Anthony's List to promote anti-abortion rights candidates.

Perry's campaign has spent more on the airwaves than any other in the race, with about $110,000. Winning for Women has pitched in another $143,000, more than any other outside group has spent on radio and TV advertising.

Women's Speak Out has spent another $80,000 for Perry and the Club spent another $70,000 for Cairns, both on digital ads and voter contacts.

State Rep. Greg Murphy, whose campaign is leading the in the fundraising race, has spent $107,000 on the airwaves, while Lenoir County Commissioner Eric Rouse spent $105,000.

While the Republican side has seen $1 million in spending on the airwaves on the Republican side, there's been just $95,000 spent by Democrats on TV and radio ads. More than two-thirds of that total has been spent by Marine veteran Richard Bew.

