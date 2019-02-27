Dem lawmaker: Republicans aren't upset Cohen lied to Congress for Trump, they're upset he stopped

Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., opened his allotted time to question Cohen's response to a Republican line of attack on Cohen that has run throughout the day.

"Our colleagues aren't upset because you lied to Congress for the president," Raskin said. "They're upset because you've stopped lying to Congress for the president."

Republicans have repeatedly highlighted Cohen's past lying to Congress, which he has admitted and pleaded guilty to. Cohen says he lied to help Trump, but Republicans have questioned whether he lied to help himself.