Democratic debate in December: Everything you need to know

A union picket line had been announced for outside the venue, leading all of the candidates to declare they would rather miss the debate than cross it. But the union worked out a tentative deal with the contractor on Monday, and now the debate is on.

It almost didn't happen at all, but now seven candidates are set to take the stage on Thursday night at the Democratic presidential primary debate in California.

Castro, Booker not on stage, but present in campaign ads

They couldn’t get the needed polling numbers to be on the debate stage, but former Housing Secretary Julián Castro and New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker made sure they would be seen Thursday.

The two released ads for television and social media hours before the debate got underway. Booker’s ad is part of a $500,000 TV and digital advertising buy and will be seen during the debate.

“I won’t be on tonight’s debate stage, but that’s okay because I’m going to win this election anyway,” Booker says in his 30-second ad, which is running on cable television in 22 markets.

Castro spent $50,000 on an ad that includes a clip from a recent Iowa event in which he called for more input from voters of color in the Democratic nominating process by ending Iowa’s first-in-the-nation status.

“Telling you the truth at a time when you have a president who won’t,” Castro says in his 30-second spot, which will run in Iowa. His campaign did not know what time the ad would air.

Booker, Castro and six other candidates sent a letter Saturday to Tom Perez, the chairman of the Democratic National Committee, asking him to lower the polling and fundraising thresholds they must meet to be onstage in the party’s January and February debates.

Castro is the only Latino candidate in the race, and Booker is one of two African Americans running for president now that California Sen. Kamala Harris has dropped out (the other candidate being former Massachusetts Gov. Deval Patrick). Andrew Yang is the only person of color on stage for this month’s debate.