Democratic governors: Trump actions on health care 'reckless' and 'cruel'

WASHINGTON — Democratic governors on Tuesday called the new attempt by President Trump’s administration to dismantle the Affordable Care Act “reckless” and “cruel.”

On a call with reporters, five governors from the Democratic Governors Association defended the Affordable Care Act, known as Obamacare, and vowed to fight any changes to the current system.

The criticism comes in response to a new filing from Justice Department lawyers siding with a federal judge's recent ruling that would render the health care law null and void. The court's argument, supported by the Trump administration, argues that because the Supreme Court ruled that the law's individual mandate was a tax, Congress's recent decision to zero-out that tax dismantles the legal justification for the law too.

The case now sits in front of the Fifth U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

DGA Chair Gov. Gina Raimondo of Rhode Island called this action “inhumane.” Joining her on the call were Gov. Steve Sisolak of Nevada, Gov. Tim Waltz of Minnesota, Gov. Kate Brown of Oregon, and Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham of New Mexico.

Brown pointed to support for the Affordable Care Act during the 2018 midterm elections, saying she won her race on that issue.

Health care was a central topic in the midterms, with 41 percent of voters saying it was the most important issue facing the country, according to 2018 national exit polls.

Sisolak and Lujan Grisham both credited their Republican predecessors for expanding Medicaid, with Sisolak saying he would “do everything to protect that coverage.” Lujan Grisham added that she would focus on codifying as many of the provisions of the Affordable Care Act into state law as possible.

Raimondo said the focus should be on strengthening the Affordable Care Act at the state level, “regardless of what happens at the federal level.”