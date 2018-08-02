Dem group uses Jim Jordan allegations in new special election ad

Democrats are borrowing from the Republican playbook in a new ad ahead of Tuesday's Ohio special election to tie the GOP candidate to the embattled Ohio Republican Rep. Jim Jordan.

A new, five-figure, digital spot released by American Bridge admonishes Republican Troy Balderson over not releasing a stance on Jordan's bid for House speaker in light of allegations he ignored sexual abuse while coaching college wrestling decades ago.

Ohio State is investigating abuse allegations against a former university doctor and a handful of Jordan's former wrestles say he knew about the abuse but failed to act. NBC News reported Wednesday that a retired Ohio State wrestling coach asked some of those wrestlers to recant their accusations.

"Seven former student athletes say Jim Jordan turned a blind eye to sexual abuse at Ohio State," the ad's narrator says. Does Troy Balderson stand with the victims or with Jim Jordan?"

The ad is reminiscent of the long-held Democratic strategy to turn House races into a referendum on House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, one of the more unpopular political figures in the country. The attacks on Jordan are unique because of the seriousness of the allegations he faces, and the fact that the scandal is currently enveloping one of the state's top employers.

Balderson is running against Democrat Danny O'Connor, in the Tuesday special election to replace retired Republican Rep. Pat Tiberi.