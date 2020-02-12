Democratic hopefuls face test of strength with voters of color in Nevada, South Carolina The New Hampshire primary is over. The Iowa caucus is — kind of, mostly — settled. But the Democratic primary race is just getting started. There are several more nominating contests in the days and weeks ahead that could prove decisive in selecting a Democratic nominee before the party's convention kicks off on July 13 in Milwaukee. Here's what's next. Nevada's Democratic caucus is scheduled for Feb. 22. The Democratic electorate here has a significant non-white population, and the caucuses are an opportunity for candidates to show their strength with Latinos, an important Democratic voting bloc. The union vote is also powerful. The core of the Democratic base, black voters, resides in South Carolina, whose Feb. 29 primary is the first contest in the South and will test candidates' strength with this key demographic. More so than overwhelmingly white Iowa or New Hampshire, the state's electorate more closely resembles the larger Democratic Party, which gives the contest additional significance in selecting the nominee. Read more about these and the other contests ahead. Share this -







Clyburn says Biden 'has not projected out into the future the way people would like' Rep. Jim Clyburn, the House Majority Whip and a member of the Congressional Black Caucus, told MSNBC's Craig Melvin on Wednesday that Joe Biden “has not projected out into the future the way people would like for him to do” amid poor showings in Iowa and New Hampshire. Biden is still a strong contender in Clyburn’s home state of South Carolina, which is often viewed as his firewall, but Clyburn, a longtime ally of the former vice president and political kingmaker in his state, said billionaire businessman Tom Steyer has a "great" chance to become a top-tier candidate after building a robust operation there. "I just think that [Biden] is still, as of this moment, the leading candidate in South Carolina," he said. "I think Steyer is doing well in South Carolina, and so I do believe as we go into South Carolina it is a five-way contest right now." Clyburn: It’s a '5-way contest' in South Carolina right now Feb. 12, 2020 07:20 Clyburn said that the other billionaire in the Democratic race, former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg "will have one heck of a challenge trying to overcome" has past remarks supporting New York's previous stop-and-frisk policing policy "because that was a very, very racially charged policy.” Clyburn added that Iowa and New Hampshire should “absolutely not” lead off the Democratic nomination process, "and I've been saying that for over 20 years." Share this -







Sanders addresses Culinary Union's health care attacks Fresh off Bernie Sanders' win in the New Hampshire primary, the Vermont senator is trying to reassure union workers in Nevada about healthcare. The state's influential Culinary Union, which represents 60,000 workers, sent out a flyer on Tuesday warning that Sanders would "end Culinary healthcare." The union pays for members' healthcare through a special trust fund. Asked in an interview with NBC News' Kristen Welker on Wednesday whether the union is right, Sanders said, "No." "We will talk to the Culinary Union. It's a great union. We work with them very closely," Sanders said. "What we are going to do is expand Medicare to provide comprehensive healthcare to every man, woman and child. And our Medicare for All program will work well for the culinary workers, will work well for every union in America because finally we are gonna have comprehensive healthcare. And that includes expanding Medicare to include hearing aids, dental care, eyeglasses and in-home healthcare and every American, the vast majority of working Americans, will pay substantially less than they're paying right now." Welker asked Sanders if he was concerned that the skepticism from some in the union could hurt him in Nevada ahead of Feb. 22 caucuses. "I do not predict that we are gonna win 100 percent of the vote, never have. I think we are gonna do very, very well because we have a coalition," he said. "We have a coalition of working people, we have a coalition of young people, we have the communities of color, I think, strongly behind us and that's the kind of coalition we need to win." Former South Bend, Indiana mayor Pete Buttigieg used the union's concerns to hit Sanders' health care plan earlier in the day in an interview on MSNBC's "Morning Joe." "Nevada’s a good example of a place where there is, there are a lot of union workers, who sometimes gave concessions on wages in order to get excellent plans," he said. "I’m thinking about culinary workers, for example ... they are not interested in Senator Sanders’s vision of eliminating all private plans, because they actually got and fought for good health care coverage that they have right now. If the choice is between Senator Sanders telling them they’re gonna have to give that up, and me saying we can enhance and increase choice without asking them to sacrifice what they have worked so hard for, I think that is a very good debate for us to have, and I’m looking forward to having that debate." Share this -







Deval Patrick ends presidential campaign after poor showing in New Hampshire Former Massachusetts Gov. Deval Patrick announced Wednesday that he is dropping out of the Democratic primary race after a poor showing in New Hampshire. Touting his record on health care, education and the budget in Massachusetts, Patrick said in a statement, "I believed and still believe we had a strong case to make for being able to deliver better outcomes." "But the vote in New Hampshire last night was not enough for us to create the practical wind at the campaign’s back to go on to the next round of voting," he added. "So I have decided to suspend the campaign, effective immediately." The former governor said he is "not suspending my commitment to help — there is still work to be done," warning that the country is "facing the most consequential election of our lifetime. Our democracy itself, let alone our civic commitments to equality, opportunity and fair play, are at risk." Former Massachusetts Gov. Deval Patrick speaks at "Our Rights, Our Courts" forum at New Hampshire Technical Institute's Concord Community College, on Feb. 8, 2020, in Concord, N.H. Andrew Harnik / AP Hoping for a next-door-neighbor advantage, Patrick, whose campaign failed to gain momentum after he entered the race late, in November, drew below 1 percent of the vote with 97 percent of the precincts reporting as of Wednesday morning, according to the NBC News Decision Desk. During the campaign, Patrick faced fundraising and organizational challenges and failed to significantly register in national polling. Patrick, who has close ties to President Barack Obama, was a two-term Massachusetts governor from 2007 to 2015, the second black governor elected in U.S. history. Share this -





