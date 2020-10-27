Democratic presidential effort poised to outspend Republicans in race's final days President Trump's campaign looks to be heavily outspent on TV and radio ads in the final six days ahead of Election Day. Trump's campaign has $10.1 million booked on television and radio between Wednesday and Election Day, compared to Biden's $46.9 million, according to Advertising Analytics, an ad-tracking firm. The president can still count on a big assist from the Republican National Committee, which is spending another $12.6 million in key swing states, and from outside groups set to spend tens of millions more. But when all aligned outside groups are combined with the campaign's future spending, Democrats are set to outspend Republicans $93.4 million to $40.7 million on the presidential ad airwaves in the closing days. More about the Trump campaign's spending here. Share this -







Trump campaign website hacked President Donald Trump's campaign website appeared to fall victim to hackers on Tuesday night. "This site was seized," read a message that was briefly posted on a page at donaldjtrump.com. The "world has had enough of the fake news spreaded daily" by the president, the message continued. The message said it had information that "discredits" the president and his family, and demanded cryptocurrency to either release or withhold the information. A screengrab of www.donaldjtrump.com The site then appeared to go offline soon after, and was restored minus the hacked message a short time later. A spokesman for the Trump campaign, Tim Murtaugh, said, "The website was defaced and we are working with law enforcement authorities to investigate the source of the attack. There was no exposure to sensitive data because none of it is actually stored on the site. The website has been restored." Click here for the full story. Share this -







North Carolina's Senate race hit with a sexting scandal and a Covid diagnosis. Do voters care? Sen. Thom Tillis has had a busy week. The first-term Republican senator voted to confirm a new Supreme Court Justice, campaigned with Vice President Mike Pence, gave several rounds of media interviews and announced a packed schedule of events in the final days of his re-election bid. Tillis' Democratic challenger Cal Cunningham, rocked by weeks of controversy, has been a bit harder to find. His last scheduled interview was several weeks ago, and journalists requesting sitdowns say they're finding their calls unreturned. While he's still speaking to voters, many events are entirely virtual, and local reporters complain his campaign is no longer sending out schedules to the media. And yet his campaign, pivotal in determining who controls the chamber, is still seen as one of the Democrats' best chances to flip a Senate seat this year. Tillis announced he tested positive for the coronavirus on Oct. 2 after attending a White House event for Amy Coney Barrett. That same day, Cunningham, a married father of two and an officer in the Army Reserve who has centered his campaign on his character, was caught in a sexting scandal and later admitted to having an extramarital relationship. Click here for the full story. Share this -







Texas Supreme Court upholds governor's order for one ballot drop-off site per county The Texas Supreme Court on Tuesday upheld Gov. Greg Abbott's order limiting counties to one drop-off site for absentee ballots, dealing a blow to Democrats and voting rights groups that won a temporary injunction blocking the mandate. "The Governor's October Proclamation provides Texas voters more ways to vote in the November 3 election than does the Election Code. It does not disenfranchise anyone," the court said in its ruling. Democrats and voting rights groups said Abbott's Oct. 1 order, which allowed for only one absentee ballot drop off location for every county regardless of its size, amounted to voter suppression because the order would affect the state's largest cities, such as Houston, some of which are Democratic strongholds. Click here for the full story. Share this -





