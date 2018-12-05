Democratic Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee of Houston visits 'presidents' row'

Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee, D-Texas, who represents a Houston district and is known for making her way to the center aisle of the House chamber for State of the Union addresses, visited "presidents' row" in the cathedral, where she spoke with former Presidents Jimmy Carter, Bill Clinton and Barack Obama. As she arrived, former first ladies Michelle Obama and Hillary Clinton shared a warm embrace and then Michelle Obama hugged Jackson Lee.
Presidential historian Jon Meacham, who wrote the definitive biography of former President George H.W. Bush in 2015, delivered the first eulogy at Bush's state funeral in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday.
Meacham began by telling the story of Bush, a pilot during World War II, having his plane shot down in the Pacific area of the war.
Meacham called Bush the "last great soldier-statesman," saying he embodied the values of presidents like John Adams, Teddy Roosevelt, and Dwight Eisenhower.
"He believed that to whom much was given, much was expected," Meacham said.
Meacham highlighted some of the president's greatest accomplishments, including managing the end of the Cold War and signing the Americans with Disabilities Act.
"An imperfect man, he left us a more perfect union," Meacham said.
Public speaking wasn't Bush's "strong suit," Meacham noted, mentioning Bush's acknowledgement as such.
Former President George H.W. Bush's state funeral service began just after 11 a.m. on the East Coast at the Washington National Cathedral.
Members of the Bush family, including son and former President George W. Bush, arrived, and briefly greeted President Donald Trump and three other former presidents and their spouses seated in the first pew. They were escorted to their seats by Maj. Gen. Michael L. Howard.
As his funeral began, social media users paid tribute to him by posting pictures of themselves wearing fun or colorful socks using the hashtag #socksforBush.
The 41st president will be buried in a special pair of socks celebrating his service as a Navy pilot during World War II.
The 41st President will be carried to his final rest wearing socks that pay tribute to his lifetime of service, starting as an 18 year-old naval aviator in war. That legacy is now being carried, in part, by the brave, selfless men and women aboard @CVN77_GHWB. #Remembering41pic.twitter.com/OabtK756fO
There was an awkward moment when President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump were seated in the front pew.
Former President Barack Obama reached out to shake Trump's hand, and former President Bill Clinton looked across the Obamas as if he wanted to make some sort of connection with Trump. But Hillary Clinton, who lost to Trump in the 2016 presidential election, gave no sign of acknowledging Trump. Instead, she nodded to Melania Trump, who waved to her and former President Jimmy Carter.
The Obama-Trump handshake appears to be their first direct interaction since Trump's inauguration nearly two years ago.
Four men will eulogize President George H.W. Bush on Wednesday at his state funeral in Washington, D.C.
They are as follows:
Jon Meacham
Meacham, a presidential historian, published in 2015 the definitive biography of the elder Bush president: "Destiny and Power: The American Odyssey of George Herbert Walker Bush."
Brian Mulroney
The former Canadian prime minister, Mulroney is a longtime friend of the ex-president.
Alan Simpson
The former GOP senator from Wyoming said his friendship with Bush dates back to the 1960s when his father sold his Washington, D.C., home to the future president.
George W. Bush
Not since John Quincy Adams won the 1824 presidential election had the son of a president gone on to serve as the commander-in-chief. That was until Bush won the 2000 election, following in his father's footsteps. The 43rd president is the eldest of his father's six children, who also include former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush, a one-time presidential candidate himself.
