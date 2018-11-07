Democratic Sen. Donnelly concedes to GOP challenger Mike Braun

Incumbent Democratic Sen. Joe Donnelly issued a statement after conceding to GOP challenger Mike Braun in the Indiana Senate race.

"A few minutes ago, I called Mike Braun and congratulated him on winning a hard-fought race," Donnelly said in the statement. "I’d like to thank every single American who believed in this campaign and worked to make it successful, and every Hoosier whom I have come across over the last six years who helped me to better serve my state."

"It has been one of the greatest honors of my life to represent Indiana in the Senate," he added. "I wish Mike the best, and I hope he makes every single Hoosier proud as our senator."