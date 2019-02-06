Democratic women stand for Trump

A throng of white-clad Democratic congresswomen, including many recently elected lawmakers, including some of his biggest critics, stood for a moment during Trump's speech highlighting record numbers of women in the workforce and serving in Congress.

The women legislators stood and clapped after Trump said women have benefitted greatly in the growing U.S. economy, filling "58 percent of the new jobs created in the last year."

Trump expressed surprise that the members, including freshmen Democratic Reps. Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib, clapped for that portion of his speech.

Trump jokingly added afterwards "don't sit yet, you're going to like" the next part of the speech, where he said "all Americans can be proud that we have more women in the workforce than ever before — and exactly one century after Congress passed the Constitutional amendment giving women the right to vote, we also have more women serving in Congress than ever before."