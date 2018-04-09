Democrats are blasting Rick Scott with digital ads

With GOP Florida Gov. Rick Scott’s entry today into the state’s Senate race, Democrats have released digital ads blasting the Florida governor. (Dems will have to save their TV ads for later in Florida’s expensive markets.)
One digital ad by the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee reminds voters of the $1.7 billion Medicare fraud settlement against Scott’s company.
Another DSCC ad calls Scott “a walking conflict of interest.”
And Senate Majority PAC, the top Dem Senate Super PAC, hits Scott for his record as governor, including education cuts and property-tax increases.
Tim Pawlenty is officially returning to politics.
The former Minnesota governor and 2012 presidential candidate announced his campaign for governor in a statement Thursday. Pawlenty had made it clear he was thinking about making a run at his old job after announcing he was leaving his gig as head of the Financial Services Roundtable.
"Toxic politics are dividing us," Pawlenty says in his announcement video. "I have the strength and experience to solve problems and bring us together."
The 57-year-old served as governor from 2003 to 2011. Pawlenty, a well-known name with access to plenty of donors, enters the race as a strong contender to reclaim the seat held by outgoing Gov. Mark Dayton.
A new poll via Middle Tennessee University – which meets NBC’s methodological standards – shows Democrat Phil Bredesen leading Republican Marsha Blackburn by 10 points, 45 percent to 35 percent, in Tennessee’s Senate race.
The poll finds Bredesen, the state’s former governor, getting support from 20 percent of Republicans. It also has Trump’s job-approval rating in the state at 50 percent, while outgoing Sen. Bob Corker’s approval rating is at 41 percent; Sen. Lamar Alexander is at 39 percent.
With President Donald Trump visiting West Virginia Thursday afternoon to tout his tax law and likely to criticize vulnerable Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.V., for voting against it, Manchin released a statement demanding that Trump answer questions, including:
- What happens to the West Virginians who lose their health care (due to the tax law eliminating the individual mandate)?
- Will Republicans cut Social Security and Medicare to pay for the tax cut?
- Why aren’t the middle-class tax cuts under the law permanent?
“These are important questions that deserve answers during [today’s] event in White Sulphur Springs. We need to quit playing politics with West Virginians’ lives,” Manchin said in his statement. “I won’t stop fighting to protect Medicare and Social Security for our seniors, the 200,000 West Virginians at risk of losing coverage, and to secure coal miner pensions.”
Manchin is running for re-election this November, and a trio of prominent Republicans are running in the May 8 West Virginia primary for the opportunity to face him in the fall.
Former Vice President Joe Biden will host a fundraiser for Tennessee Senate candidate Phil Bredesen next week as the list of 2018 candidates the former VP has lent a hand to continues to expand.
The event, first reported by The Tennessean, will take place April 10 in Nashville. Bresdent, a former governor and Nashville mayor, is expected to face off against GOP Rep. Marsha Blackburn in the race to replace outgoing Sen. Bob Corker.
Biden has already helped out a number of his Democratic colleagues this year. Along with campaigning for Conor Lamb during a special congressional election in Pennsylvania in March and Doug Jones in Alabama last year, he has done numerous fundraisers throughout the country. And last week he got involved with Rebecca Dallet’s successful campaign for Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice.
No, not all Republicans are trying to distance themselves from Trump. In fact, some are doing the exact opposite.
Indiana congressman and Senate candidate Todd Rokita is out with a new ad pronouncing his unflinching support for Trump, and criticizing his GOP primary opponents for not embracing the president. The Trump-centric focus of the primary race in the Hoosier State has some members of the GOP worried the battle could hamper the eventual nominee’s chances against Democratic Sen. Joe Donnelly, the New York Times reported this week.
Indiana isn’t the only place where candidates are touting their MAGA credentials. Candidates locked in tough primary races in Montana, West Virginia, and other areas won by Trump in 2016 are wearing their Trump support proudly in ads and social media. And there is plenty of recent evidence (see Roy Moore in Alabama) that primary candidates who "out-conservative" their opponents can create headaches in the general.
Vulnerable GOP Rep. Carlos Curbelo on Tuesday called for the ouster of Environmental Protection Agency head Scott Pruitt amid the flurry of controversies that have engulfed the agency head.
Curbelo is believed to be the first (and certainly the most forceful) Republican to call for Pruitt's removal. He tweeted that Pruitt's actions are an "embarrassment" and "grossly disrespectful."
Curbelo has been a consistent critic of Pruitt, who has questioned the impact of climate change and been criticized for ties to the fossil fuel industry. The Florida congressman represents the southern most portion of the United States, an area particularly vulnerable to the impacts of global warming. Fellow Florida GOP Rep. Ileana Ros-Lehtinen, retiring after this year, followed soon after in a statement to Huffington Post saying Pruitt should be replaced.
Curbelo is also locked in a tight re-election bid and has not shied from criticizing the Trump Administration when he sees necessary.
Pruitt has come under fire for what appears to be a favorable deal to rent a Washington, D.C. apartment linked to lobbyists, as well as scrutiny for his travel and giving significant raises to close aides.
Hiral Tipirneni is hoping to be Democrats’ next Conor Lamb or Doug Jones by beating the odds in a special congressional election this month in Phoenix's conservative West Valley suburbs.
The seat’s former GOP occupant, Trent Franks, ran his last race unopposed, but was forced out by scandal and national Republicans are now spending several hundred thousand dollars in the April 24 election.
“It clearly indicates that they're concerned that they're going to lose this seat,” Tipirneni said in an interview this week. “The energy, the enthusiasm, the momentum is with us... We have a real shot at winning."
Still, the Arizona’s 8th Congressional District voted for President Donald Trump by 20 percentage points and operatives in both parties say the district is less elastic than others, given its older, predominantly white population (it’s home to the massive Sun City retirement community) and lack of Democratic voting history.
Tipirneni's Republican opponent is former state senator Debbie Lesko.
As many as three-quarters of voters are expected to vote by mail, and ballots have already been sent out, limiting Tipirneni chance to ride a surge. But she’d have another shot in November’s regularly scheduled election, which Tipirneni has said she plans to contest.
Tipirneni, a former emergency room physician and first-time candidate, declined to commit to supporting House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi if elected. "I don't know who's going to throw their hat in the ring,” she said.
Rep. Beto O’Rourke, D-Texas, raised a whopping $6.7 million in the first quarter of 2018 for his campaign to unseat GOP Sen. Ted Cruz, O'Rourke's campaign announced Tuesday.
The Democrat pledged to turn down contributions from political actions committees, but his uphill battle against one of the Republican Party's best-known lawmakers has attracted a national following and over 141,000 contributions, according to his campaign.
Cruz has yet to release his latest fundraising numbers. But in the previous quarter, O'Rourke outraised Cruz $2.4 million to $1.9 million, while Cruz still had more money stockpiled in the bank. O'Rouke's campaign did not volunteer how much of the haul it has on hand.
O’Rourke is going to need all the help he can get, with more than 40 percent of Texans saying they don’t even know who he is yet and even Democratic polls showing him trailing Cruz by close to 10 percentage points. Hillary Clinton came within 9 points of President Donald Trump in Texas in 2016.
There will probably be limited help from national Democrats, who are concentrating their resources on defending vulnerable red-state incumbents. And Texas is one of the most expensive states to run a campaign, thanks to its massive size and large media markets.
Billionaire Democratic donor Tom Steyer, a potential 2020 presidential candidate, says he is focused on impeaching Trump and mobilizing voters for the midterm elections… at least for now.
“The fact of the matter is we are absolutely committed to trying to, first of all, work towards the November 6th elections and second of all to engage the American people to understand how bad and how dangerous this president is,” Steyer said on MSNBC on Monday when asked about a potential White House run.
Steyer is spending millions on ads calling for Trump’s impeachment. And while the effort itself is a long shot, he’s getting a lot of attention doing it. The Daily Beast reported last week that the impeachment campaign could serve him well if he does decide to run for president. The digital efforts and fundraising in support of Democratic candidates and causes could make him a serious candidate in the near future.