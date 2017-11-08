Democrats Celebrate Early Local Win in New Hampshire

The Democratic National Committee congratulated Democrat Joyce Craig for winning the Manchester, New Hampshire, mayoral race Tuesday, unseating Republican incumbent Mayor Ted Gatsas, who was running for his fifth term.

She will be the first ever woman to serve as mayor in Manchester.

"It’s time for a new era of economic vibrancy, and Mayor-elect Craig has what it takes to make it happen,” DNC Chair Tom Perez said in a statement emailed to reporters.

A Twitter account that appears to be Gatsas’ campaign tweeted a concession. “Congratulations to Mayor-elect @JoyceCraigNH and her team on a hard fought victory!” he wrote. The pair faced off in the same race in 2015, with Gatsas winning by just 64 votes, according to the New Hampshire Union Leader.