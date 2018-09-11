Feedback

Democrats even with GOP in Florida Senate spending since primary

In May, Republicans were outspending Democrats over the airwaves by nearly a 50-to-1 margin in Florida’s Senate race – thanks in large part to Republican Gov. Rick Scott’s millions.

Last month, the margin fell to a 3-to-1 margin.

And now? Ad spending in Florida’s super-competitive Senate race is now even, with Democrats having spent $5.8 million in TV and radio ads since the August 28 primary, versus $5.7 million for the Republicans.

That Democratic cavalry is coming in the hopes of boosting Democratic Sen. Bill Nelson after the party was outspent $36 million to $12 million during the primary season.

The top ad spenders in the first few weeks of the general election:

Majority Forward (Dem group): $3.7 million

Rick Scott campaign (GOP): $3.0 million

New Republican PAC (GOP): $2.7 million

Bill Nelson campaign (Dem): $2.0 million

Priorities USA Action (Dem): $112,000

advertisement
Ben Kamisar

Senate Leadership Fund launches $6 million ad buy across six battleground states

The Senate Leadership Fund, the super PAC aligned with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, is pouring another $6.45 million into battleground states as the group hopes to keep the pressure up on Democrats in marquee races.

The group announced Monday more than $1 million spending in each of the following states: Tennessee, Indiana, Missouri and Nevada. West Virginia will see another $800,000 while the group spends another $350,000 in North Dakota. The ad buys include spots on television, radio and digital platforms across all of the states. 

SLF is spending the most of that new money, $1.8 million, on ads attacking Missouri Democratic Sen. Claire McCaskill on her immigration votes. It specifically accuses her of voting for "amnesty" for backing the 2013 compromise immigration bill authored by the Senate's "Gang of Eight," and criticizes her for votes not to punish jurisdictions that don't follow federal immigration laws, known as sanctuary cities.

"After 12 years in the Senate, McCaskill has gone Washington and left Missouri behind," the ad's narrator says at the close. 

McCaskill is running against Republican Attorney General Josh Hawley in one of the country's toughest Senate races. 

The Democrat's campaign pushed back on the ad in a fact-check that called the spot a "desperate attack," arguing it obscured the facts about her support for immigration compromises and to "crack down" on sanctuary cities. 

"Claire is endorsed by the National Border Patrol Council and has led efforts to reform our immigration system and support stronger border security," McCaskill press secretary Eric Mee said in a statement. 

The $1.1 million buy attacking Tennessee Democrat Phil Bredesen calls him "out of touch" for opposing the GOP's tax cuts; the $1.4 million buy in Indiana touts Republican Mike Braun's support from President Trump; the $1 million in attacks on Nevada Democratic Rep. Jacky Rosen tie her to the blame game on government shutdowns this year; the $800,000 in West Virginia Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin re-up attacks on him voting with former President Obama; and the ads in North Dakota hit Heitkamp as a "rubber stamp" for the "Washington liberal agenda" on immigration. 

Ben Kamisar

Dem group jabs at Rohrabacher's Russia relationship with provocative new ads

A Democratic PAC focused on flipping Republican-held House seats in California is out with a provocative new digital ad that seeks to exploit Republican Congressman Dana Rohrabacher’s ties to Russia.

The new spot from Red to Blue California, obtained by NBC News before its Tuesday release, is styled to look like a message from the Russian government endorsing Rohrabacher.

In it, photos of Rohrabacher and Russian President Vladimir Putin are shown in front of a Russian flag as a narrator thanks Rohrabacher. One version of the ad is in English, while the other is in Russian with English subtitles.

“The Russian Federation is proud to endorse Dana Rohrabacher for Congress, You are true Russian hero. Thank you, Dana Rohrabacher, for standing with Putin and Russia,” the narrator says.

Red to Blue will be targeting swing voters in Rohrabacher’s congressional district with both the digital ads as well as mail pieces themed around the congressman and Russia. One calls Rohrabacher one of Putin’s “two best friends” in Washington, referring also to President Trump, and includes the slogan “Make Russia Great Again.”

The other mailer is a mock letter “from the desk of President Vladimir Putin” that runs through news reports of Rohrabacher’s ties to Russia. In all, the digital ads and mailers are part of a six-figure buy targeting swing voters in the district. 

The ads are a parody—obviously the Russian government hasn’t bestowed Rohrabacher with an endorsement.

But the attacks are an example of how some Democrats believe that the backdrop of Russia’s interference in the 2016 election provides the party with a unique opening in the quest to knock off Rohrabacher.

“Voters and constituents in the 48th District should be asking the question: What is going on here? We want folks to ask these questions and go research their congressman’s history with Russia,” said Andrew Feldman, a spokesman for Red to Blue California.

“We believe they will be ashamed of what they find.”

Dale Neugebauer, a Rohrabacher campaign spokesman, criticized the ad for not focusing on the issues that matter to voters in the district, calling the suggestion that Rohrabacher isn't a patriot insulting. 

 "The ad is a complete miss. Sometimes partisans can't see beyond their own obsessions. I'm sure this idea made the ad makers chuckle, but voters in the 48th district are more concerned about Harley Rouda's extreme plan to pay Medicare benefits to illegal aliens at their expense. In our district, people worry about the impact of Sober Living Homes on their neighborhoods, the storage of spent fuel at the closed San Onofre nuclear power plant, and finding a healthcare solution that works for Americans with pre-existing conditions," he said in a statement.

"Voters here know Dana Rohrabacher is a patriot who worked beside President Reagan to defeat Soviet communism, and that he is a senior member of the Foreign Affairs Committee, and chairman of the subcommittee with jurisdiction over the region of the world that includes Russia. To suggest otherwise as this attack does, insults the intelligence of people in this community who know Dana stands apart from the Washington crowd, and stands up for them."

Democrat Harley Rouda won the right to face off against Rohrabacher in November after a close race in June. While Rohrabacher has held the seat for decades, recent public polling shows the race neck and neck. 

Rohrabacher’s friendly relationship with Russia has received more scrutiny in light of the revelations of the nation’s interference in the 2016 elections.

The Washington Post released a recording of House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy joking that both President Trump and Rohrabacher were on Putin’s payroll; the New York Times reported last year that Russian agents had previously tried to recruit him; and Rohrabacher admitted this year to meeting with a Russian national who has since been indicted and accused of a scheme to quietly promote Russian interests in American politics.

UPDATED to include full Rohrabacher campaign statement. 

Leigh Ann Caldwell
Leigh Ann Caldwell

North Dakota Democrat releases new ad comparing Congress to school-children

Democrat Mac Schneider is releasing the first television ad in North Dakota's at-large congressional race Tuesday. 

Schneider's new spot, obtained by NBC News, introduces himself to voters with a six-figure network and cable television that spot that refers to the "chaotic" partisanship taking place in Washington. The ad, titled "First Grade," also features his six-year old daughter, who, in fact, is in first grade.

"Right now, Washington is a mess," Schneider says.

His daughter Merritt, agrees. "They fight like little kids," she says before gently and playfully punching her dad's arm.

Schneider, the former state Senate minority leader, goes on to say in the ad he'll work with President Donald Trump when it's good for North Dakota and he'll stand up to the president when necessary.

It's a similar strategy as Democrat Sen. Heidi Heitkamp, who is trying to balance Trump's popularity in her re-election to the Senate in the ruby red state that Trump won by 36 points in 2016. Schneider is running for the House seat to replace Rep. Kevin Cramer, who is running against Heitkamp.

In a brief telephone interview, Schneider notes that he splits with the president and his opponent, Kelly Armstrong, the former chairman of the North Dakota Republican Party, on tariffs, the expansion of Medicaid and the federal lawsuit against pre-existing conditions.

Political handicappers rate this race as solidly Republican, but Democrats hope that a strong campaign by Schneider, discontent with Republican-led Washington and Heitkamp's strength can help Schneider win.

Ben Kamisar

Florida governor's race heating up in a hurry

Florida Republican Rep. Ron DeSantis is stepping down from Congress Monday so he can give his full attention to his tight race for the state's gubernatorial seat. 

NBC News's Alex Moe, Rebecca Shabad and Ali Vitali confirmed Monday that DeSantis resigned in a letter to House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis. In that letter, the congressman noted that he'd likely have to miss most of the rest of the 2018 session and didn't want to continue to draw a salary if he was not going to be present. 

DeSantis's bid against Democrat Andrew Gillum has turned into one of the highest-profile gubernatorial races in the country. The Republican is running as an unapologetic supporter of President Trump, who endorsed him in the primary, while Gillum's progressive platform has sparked enthusiasm for his candidacy on the left. 

The news of DeSantis's resignation comes the morning after The Washington Post reported that the congressman has given speeches at conferences held by a group whose founder has made racist comments about a "race war." A DeSantis spokeswoman told the paper that he is not responsible "for the views and speeches of others." 

It's also not the first time DeSantis was caught up in racially-tinged controversy — last month, he said that Florida voters looking at him and Gillum, who is black, shouldn't "monkey this up by trying to embrace a socialist agenda with huge tax increases and bankrupting the state." DeSantis and his allies argued he was simply using a phrase that had no racial intent behind it. 

Polling shows the two candidates separated by a razor-thin margin — Quinnipiac University's poll earlier this month saw Gillum up 3 points, within the poll's margin of error. 

Ali Vitali

Manchin touts commitment to bipartisanship, Second Amendment in new TV ad

WASHINGTON — Democratic Senator Joe Manchin is out with a new TV ad telling West Virginians what he's fighting for in this election. 

Seated on the back of a pickup truck and brandishing a rifle, the West Virginia native promises to "always" protect the Second Amendment, while also assuring he will "secure our borders," keep promises to veterans and coal miners, and fight for "decent affordable healthcare." The ad — shared first with NBC News — will run statewide, per the campaign.

It's not the first time Manchin has put his defense of the Second Amendment on display on the airwaves, but things have changed since a 2010 ad featured him taking "dead aim" at a copy of the cap and trade bill.

Then, Manchin was touting his endorsement from the National Rifle Association. Now, the same powerful lobbying group has come out with a six-figure ad buy against Manchin and in favor of his opponent, state Attorney General Patrick Morrisey.

Manchin drew the NRA's ire after he teamed up with Pennsylvania Republican Senator Pat Toomey to champion legislation that would have expanded gun background checks in the aftermath of the deadly shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut that claimed the lives of 26 people, including 20 schoolchildren in December 2012. But the so-called "Manchin-Toomey" bill fell short of the 60 votes needed to move forward in 2013, and again in 2015. 

After the 2018 mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, both Manchin and Toomey were part of discussions with the White House and President Donald Trump to discuss how to stop mass shootings. Their bill, however, was not revived.

Even without the pro-gun lobby on his side, polls show Manchin leading his GOP opponent despite running for re-election in a state that was decidedly pro-Trump in 2016 — and remains that way in 2018.

In the ad, Manchin says he will "work with both parties, and any president who wants to get things done for the people of West Virginia." While Trump has attacked Manchin, the men have also found points of consensus during Trump's time in the White House. And Manchin has even gone so far as to leave the door open to backing Trump in his 2020 bid for re-election.

“I’m open to supporting the person who I think is best for my country and my state,” Manchin told Politico in June. “If his policies are best, I’ll be right there.”

Manchin has delivered Trump his crucial vote for his first Supreme Court nominee, Neil Gorsuch, and could do so again in coming weeks as Brett Kavanaugh's confirmation battle comes to a close. Asked Wednesday by reporters if he'd heard anything so far from Kavanaugh that would lead him to vote no, Manchin said "no, I haven't seen anything from that standpoint" adding that the could-be Supreme Court Justice "handled himself very professionally." 

A recent MetroNews/Dominion Post poll  found Manchin up over Morrisey 46 percent to 38 percent among likely voters. That poll upholds a trend throughout the summer of the Democrat leading the Republican, despite a visit from the president and promises of more to come.

Mike Memoli

Biden: Midterms are 'a battle for the soul of America'

MONTCLAIR, N.J. — Joe Biden, calling the midterm elections "a battle for the soul of America," said Wednesday that electing a Democratic Congress would give more Republicans the courage to speak out against what he called the degradation of the nation’s values under the Trump administration.

"I’m sick and tired of being sick and tired of what’s going on in this country today," Biden said at a campaign rally for Mikie Sherrill, a Democratic House candidate. "This is not who we are. We are a generous people, we are an honorable people, we are an inclusive people. That’s who we are."

Biden noted that as a young senator more than four decades ago, he saw as Republican senators like Barry Goldwater helped push Richard Nixon to ultimately resign during the Watergate scandal. But too many in the GOP are silent today, afraid of the backlash that would inevitably come if they spoke out about what they believed was wrong.

"The consequence of gerrymandering and unlimited campaign contributions has cowered them into remaining silent," he said. "You’ve got to give these Republicans who know better — and most of them do — the courage to stand up. Now, if they stand up, if they stand up they’re fearful they may be alone and isolated. But we get enough of a critical mass in the United States Congress I promise you you’re going to see an awful lot of decent Republicans I know screwing up the courage."

His remarks also included sharp attacks on the GOP on policy, warning that they would seek to gut Social Security under the guise of cutting the deficit despite having just enacted tax cuts for the wealthy. And he pushed for a focus on the middle class, understanding the genuine fear many Americans have about their ability to make ends meet.

"They’re not deplorables, they’re simple people, they’re people I grew up with. They’re not stupid. They understand we’re in the midst of a fundamental industrial change," he said. ""t’s legitimate for them to be scared. But the answer is, we’ve got to speak to them. It’s not enough to point out how dangerous this administration’s philosophy is. What are we as Democrats going to do?"

Ben Kamisar

Kevin Cramer's pregnant daughter appears in new ad to criticize Heitkamp's abortion vote

North Dakota Republican Rep. Kevin Cramer, who is challenging Democratic Sen. Heidi Heitkamp in the fall, is out with a new television ad that features his pregnant daughter criticizing the Democrat on abortion. 

In the new spot, Cramer's daughter Annie stands up to reveal that she's pregnant, while her sister, Rachel, argues that while "we support our dad's strong commitment to life, Heidi Heitkamp disagrees."

They are referring to Heitkamp's vote earlier this year during deliberations over a bill that would ban abortions after 20 weeks. The bill allowed for exceptions in cases of rape or incest, or if the mother's life was in jeopardy

Heitkamp joined two Republicans and all but three Democrats to successfully block the bill from receiving a final vote. 

In the ad, Cramer's daughter Rachel says that Heitkamp "high-fived another Senator after voting yes to allow late term abortions."

"She looked like she was celebrating. Late term abortion, can you imagine?" Annie says, her hands on her pregnant stomach. 

Republicans have tried to frame Heitkamp’s “high-five” exchange with Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer as a celebration about the bill failing to pass—the visual has repeatedly shown up in GOP ads and messaging this year. But Politifact ruled that characterization false, noting that aides to both Schumer and Heitkamp denied that their greeting on the floor had anything to do with the vote.

Abortion is just one issue where Republicans are looking to outflank Heitkamp in her bid to retain her seat in a conservative-leaning state. Cramer's campaign has repeatedly sought to paint Heitkamp as too liberal for the seat, and an insufficient supporter of President Trump's, while Heitkamp's team has argued her independent streak is more reflective of the state than partisanship. 

NBC News Political Unit

The top gubernatorial races that could switch parties

Here’s our list of the Top 10 gubernatorial takeovers, with the No. 1 ranking going to the state with the governorship most likely to switch parties in November.

The party that currently controls the governor's seat is listed next to the state—either D, R or I—while the number in parenthesis is our ranking from March.  

  1. New Mexico R — Democrat Michelle Lujan Grisham vs. Republican Steve Pearce (1)
  2. Illinois R — Incumbent Republican Bruce Rauner vs. Democrat J.B. Pritzker (2)
  3. Alaska I — Incumbent Independent Bill Walker vs. Republican Mike Dunleavy vs. Democrat Mark Begich (4)
  4. Maine R — Democrat Janet Mills vs. Republican Shawn Moody (3)
  5. Michigan R — Republican Bill Schuette vs. Democrat Gretchen Whitmer (7)
  6. Nevada R — Republican Adam Laxalt vs. Democrat Steve Sisolak (6)
  7. Wisconsin R — Incumbent Republican Scott Walker vs. Democrat Tony Evers (unranked)
  8. Florida R — Republican Ron DeSantis vs. Democrat Andrew Gillum (8)
  9. Connecticut D — Democrat Ned Lamont vs. Republican Bob Stefanowski (5)
  10. Iowa R — Incumbent Republican Kim Reynolds vs. Democrat Fred Hubbell (unranked)

Other races worth watching (in alphabetical order): Colorado (D), Georgia (R), Kansas (R), Ohio (R), Oklahoma (R), Oregon (D) and Rhode Island (D).

Ben Kamisar

Kaine hits Stewart on defense spending in new ad

Virginia Democratic Sen. Tim Kaine is accusing his Republican opponent, Corey Stewart, of playing politics on defense spending in a new television ad to air this week.

In the new spot, Kaine points to a Mach spending bill he supported that expanded the Navy's capacity and raised military salaries, contrasting his stance on the bill to audio from an interview with Stewart trashing the bill. 

"Just an absolute nightmare and a disaster. I wish the president had vetoed it," Stewart says in a clip of an interview on the John Fredericks Radio Network that is used in the ad. 

Immediately after the audio plays, Kaine joins back in to argue that vetoing the spending bill "would hurt Virginia and threaten our security." 

Defense issues are key in Virginia, which is home to both military installations as well as many major defense contractors. 

The March spending bill authorized $1.3 trillion in spending across the government and helped to avert a government shutdown. But it didn't include key priorities to President Trump, like defunding sanctuary cities, slashing government programs or defunding Planned Parenthood, a reality that led to conservative calls for Trump to veto it.  Stewart joined that drum beat, arguing against the bill in that radio interview and tweeting that it was a "Democrat bill." 

Trump begrudgingly signed it, arguing he felt "forced" into signing it because of how it helped the military but declaring "I will never sign another bill like this again."

Stewart has tried to flip the script back onto Kaine, arguing that the senator isn't supportive of the military because he opposed a short-term spending bill earlier this year. But Kaine said he voted against the bill because he wanted more long-term stability, and ultimately supported the bill that Stewart opposed. 

Kaine continues to poll substantially above Stewart—a recent Virginia Commonwealth University found Kaine up 23 percentage points, while a Roanoke College poll taken a few weeks later found Kaine up 17 points

advertisement
