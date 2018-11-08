Democrats flip Georgia's 6th district, more than one year after costliest special election in history

The apparent victory by Georgia Democrat Lucy McBath not only gives Democrats control of yet another GOP-held seat, but it serves as an interesting end note to the race that kicked off the 2018 midterm cycle.

In 2017, Georgia's 6th Congressional District was the center of the political world, as Democrats embarked on a costly endeavor aimed at flipping the seat being vacated by then-Secretary of Health and Human Services Tom Price. They hoped that flipping the seat could send a signal that suburban voters were read to revolt against the GOP and its standard-bearer in President Trump.

After more than $45 million in spending on both sides, Democrat Jon Ossoff fell short to Republican Karen Handel in a deflating defeat for Democrats, but one where the narrow margin demonstrated that suburban voters were in play for Democrats.

But McBath finished the job on Tuesday when Handel conceded the general election, giving Democrats another flipped seat as they expand their House lead.

The election still drew a health $5.3 million in outside spending, but Republican and Democratic resources were largely devoted to other races across a historically-large battlefield.

McBath is a former flight attended who became a gun-violence advocate after her teenage son was shot and killed by a white man in 2012 in Florida after an argument about loud music.

The tragedy turned McBath into a visible proponent for stricter gun laws, and her involvement ultimately compelled her to run.

Everytown for Gun Safety, the pro-gun control group backed by former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg, lent McBath an important hand in both the primary and the general election. It spent more than $500,000 on the airwaves during her primary and another $1.7 million during the general.

That spending by Everytown narrowly outpaced the National Republican Congressional Committee's spending in the district, giving the Democrat the edge on the airwaves.

So while Democrats were unable to flip the district in 2017 with the eyes of the world on the Atlanta suburbs, the party will head into 2019 with control of the congressional seat.