Democrats flip red-leaning state Senate seat in Pennsylvania

WASHINGTON — Democrats on Tuesday flipped a suburban Pittsburgh state Senate district that voted for President Trump in 2016, a victory Democrats hope foreshadows a successful 2020 election cycle for the party.

Democrat Pat Iovino defeated Republican D. Raja in the special election by about 4 percentage points, less than a 3,000 vote margin of victory.

The district went for Trump by 6 points in 2016, but a significant portion of it overlaps with the red-leaning congressional district Democratic Rep. Conor Lamb won during a high-profile special election in 2017.

Democrats trumpeted their overperformance in special elections ahead of the 2018 elections as proof that their party was energized ahead of the midterm elections, and Democrats did in fact make strong gains in GOP-held seats last year. So they're hopeful the string of recent successes in Pennsylvania—including Democratic victories in Republican-held congressional districts—suggests they're on track to improve on their disappointing 2016 in the state.

But the electoral climate is extremely different between a special election in an off-year and a presidential cycle—in 2016, Republican Guy Reschenthaler won the same state Senate district with about three times the votes as Iovino did in her special election win.

The Pennsylvania seat wasn't the only special election on Tuesday—the state Supreme Court race in Wisconsin, another possible scene-setter for 2020, is likely headed to the recount with the Republican candidate ahead by a narrow margin.