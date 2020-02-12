Democrats look ahead to more diverse states of Nevada and South Carolina

N.H. Dem turnout surpasses that of 2016, approaching 2008 numbers Turnout in Tuesday’s Democratic presidential primary in New Hampshire has already surpassed that of 2016’s Democratic primary as votes still trickle in on Tuesday night. With 90 percent of precincts in, according to NBC's Decision Desk, there have been more than 263,000 Democratic votes counted, more than the 254,780 Democratic ballots cast in 2016. It’s unclear whether the final tally will eclipse that of the 2008 Democratic primary, where 288,672 ballots were cast. Ahead of Tuesday’s primary, Secretary of State Bill Gardner had predicted that 292,000 Democratic ballots would be cast, which would narrowly eclipse that 2008 mark. Gardner predicted that only 128,000 Republican primary ballots would be cast because of Trump’s lack of serious challengers for his party’s nomination. With 96 percent of precincts in, about 124,000 had been counted. Share this -







NBC News Exit Poll: Concerns about inequality and health care drive support for Sanders Concerns about different issues distinguish the supporters of Bernie Sanders and Pete Buttigieg, the top two finishers in the New Hampshire Democratic presidential primary, according to the NBC News Exit Poll. As they left the polls today, voters were asked to choose one of four key issues that mattered most in their choice of a candidate. Sanders was the top choice among those who identified health care as their key concern, and he also beat Buttigieg among voters who prioritized income inequality. Buttigieg, on the other hand, led Sanders among voters naming climate change as their most important issue. And Buttigieg solidly beat Sanders among voters naming foreign policy as their chief concern.







NBC News Exit Poll: Buttigieg's strength with most demographic groups boosts him to second place in New Hampshire Pete Buttigieg did not have any breakout groups in the New Hampshire Democratic primary Tuesday, but his across-the-board strength was enough to propel him to a close second-place finish. According to the NBC News Exit Poll, Buttigieg was the favored candidate among Democrats who said that the candidate's age was an important factor in their vote, as well as those who earn more than $100,000. The former Navy intelligence officer also was the first choice of voters who said that foreign policy was the most important issue in their vote, as well as voters who prioritized beating Donald Trump over picking a candidate who agreed with them on issues. Buttigieg's key strength, though, was being a consistent performer across nearly all demographic groups. His 23 percent support among college graduates put him right behind Amy Klobuchar and Bernie Sanders, and he placed second behind Sanders among those without a college degree. Buttigieg also placed a close second behind Klobuchar among voters age 45 and over. And Buttigieg beat out the field among women voters by a narrow margin and placed second behind Sanders among men.







Following N.H. win, Sanders vows party unity and 'the beginning of the end for Donald Trump' Sanders, who NBC News has projected as the winner of tonight's New Hampshire primary, thanked a crowd of supporters and pledged to unite the Democratic Party to defeat President Donald Trump in November. Sanders, mentioning Buttigieg , Klobuchar, Biden and Warren by name, offered his "gratitude and respect" to his competitors, before vowing party unity. "We are going to unite together and defeat the most dangerous president of the modern history of this country," he told a crowd at Southern New Hampshire University in Manchester. Sanders declares victory in New Hampshire primary Feb. 12, 2020 08:31 Sanders, citing a "popular vote" victory in Iowa and "the victory here tonight," turned his attention to the contests in Nevada and South Carolina later this month. "We're going to win those states as well," he said. He also thanked "the people of New Hampshire for a great victory tonight," including "the thousands of volunteers" in the state "who knocked on doors in the rain, in the snow and the cold." "Let me say tonight that this victory here is the beginning of the end for Donald Trump," Sanders said.







Buttigieg thanks supporters as campaign turns attention to next contests Former South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg addressed supporters in New Hampshire after he narrowly lost tonight's primary to Bernie Sanders, according to an NBC News projection. Buttigieg thanked voters who turned out for him and enthusiastically previewed the upcoming contests in Nevada and South Carolina. "You asserted that famous independent streak and thanks to you, a campaign that some said shouldn't be at all, has shown that we are here to stay," Sanders told a cheering crowd inside the Nashua Community College gymnasium. "So many of you turned out. Die-hard Democrats, independents unwilling to stay on the sidelines, and even some newly former Republicans, ready to vote for something new," he added. Buttigieg said he congratulated Sanders on his "strong showing" before announcing that his campaign now "moves on" to Nevada, South Carolina and "to communities across our country." "And we will welcome new allies to our movement at every step," he said.







NBC News Exit Poll: Sanders wins New Hampshire with support from young, liberal and financially insecure voters Bernie Sanders is projected to win the New Hampshire Democratic presidential primary, riding a wave of support from young voters and those placing themselves at the most progressive end of the political spectrum. He also ran strongly among financially fragile Democrats and among voters who made up their minds long before the 2020 primary season began in January, results from the NBC News Exit Poll show. Among New Hampshire Democrats ages 18 to 29, Sanders dominated. He garnered more than half of their votes, leaving his closest rival, Pete Buttigieg, far behind in this group. Sanders, a self-described democratic socialist, also easily prevailed among voters describing themselves as "very liberal." He got 51 percent of their votes, far ahead of progressive rival Elizabeth Warren, who finished a distant second in this group with 18 percent. Reflecting the Vermont senator's pledge to expand the social safety net, Sanders also established a clear lead among those who said their family was falling behind financially. This was a relatively small share of voters: only 12 percent of New Hampshire Democrats were in this group. Finally, Sanders — who won the New Hampshire primary with 60 percent of the vote in 2016 — did particularly well among Democrats who reached their decision before January, winning 46 percent of their votes.







Bernie Sanders wins the New Hampshire Democratic primary Bernie Sanders has won the New Hampshire Democratic primary by a margin of about 4,000 votes, or less than 2 percentage points, over Pete Buttigieg, according to an NBC News projection. Sanders, who represents neighboring Vermont, had been leading in the polls so his victory isn't a surprise. Amy Klobuchar appeared to be holding third place.






