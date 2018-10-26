Democrats outraise Republicans in 90 percent of competitive House races during 17-day fundraising period

Democrats outraised Republicans in about 90 percent of the most competitive House districts in the country between October 1 — October 17, according to newly filed FEC reports compiled by NBC News.
Out of 107 House races rated as Toss Ups, Lean or Likely contests by the nonpartisan Cook Political Report, 97 saw the Democrat outraising their GOP competitor. In 70 of those races, the Democratic candidate will enter the final weeks of the election with more cash on hand.
The new data shows that Democratic fundraising — which has continually outpaced GOP hauls — isn’t waning as the election clock ticks down, even as Republicans cite tightening races and increased Republican voter enthusiasm.
The average Democratic candidate in a competitive race raised about $528,000, while the average Republican clocks in at just $196,000 on average. The discrepancy is somewhat less when it comes to money left in the bank; the average Republican has about $490,000, while the average Democrat has $691,000.
On the Senate side, the 17-day period saw Republicans getting close to parity with Democrats overall in competitive races, with GOP candidates in competitive races bringing in a total of $41.2 million over 17 days, compared with $47.1 million for Democrats. But the GOP sum was fueled by massive cash infusions by wealthy GOP self-funders Rick Scott ($12 million from the candidate himself) and pharmaceutical executive Bob Hugin ($3.5 million) in New Jersey.
Several Democratic candidates had monster two-week periods, most notably Democratic Sen. Heidi Heitkamp, who raised $12.6 million in 17 days after announcing her “no” vote on Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.
Some highlights:
A total of 50 House candidates in competitive races raised more than half a million dollars in this 17 day fundraising period. Of those, just six are Republicans.
Notable discrepancies in House fundraising include:
- Democrat Kim Schrier in WA-08 outraised Republican Dino Rossi by nearly $1.3 million .
- Democrat Antonio Delgado in NY-19 outraised Republican John Faso by more than $1 million.
- Democrat Katie Hill in CA-25 outraised Republican Steve Knight by $824k.
- In NY-27, where indicted Rep. Chris Collins is still on the ballot, the Republican has raised just $1,799, compared with about $246k for his Democratic opponent.
- In VA-10, a race that heavily favors Democrat Jennifer Wexton despite outside GOP groups still spending on Republican Barbara Comstock, Wexton has $1.3 million in the bank, while Comstock is down to $544k.
Highlights from Senate fundraising data
- In a 17-day period, Democrat Heidi Heitkamp of North Dakota raised $12.6m, while Republican opponent Kevin Cramer pulled in just $630k.
- Fundraising machine Beto O’Rourke pulled in $8.5 million, compared with $5.2 million for Republican Ted Cruz.
- Florida’s Rick Scott lent his campaign another $12 million(!) over this time period
- Missouri’s Claire McCaskill outraised Republican Josh Hawley, $4.8m to $1.7m.
- Menendez opponent Bob Hugin in New Jersey lent himself $3.5 million, bringing his fundraising total to $4m. Menendez brought in a middling $521k