Democrats overperforming with the real swing voters: those who disapprove of both parties

President Trump helped win the White House thanks to an overperformance among voters who disliked both Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton in 2016.

But ahead of November's midterms, Democrats are the ones cleaning up with this key constituency, data from the latest NBC/WSJ poll shows. 

Democrats have a 30-point advantage over Republicans among this constituency on the generic ballot, a stronger lead than Republicans had during each of their midterm wave years of 2010 and 2014. Fifty-five percent of these voters back Democrats, compared to just 25 percent who back Republicans. 

Here's how these voters have responded in past polls in previous years, merging previous polls to get a better look at their preference. 

  • 2018 merged NBC/WSJ poll (through June): 50 percent DEM, 36 percent GOP (D+14)

  • 2014 merged NBC/WSJ poll: 51 percent GOP, 24 percent DEM (R+27)

  • 2010 merged NBC/WSJ poll: 49 percent GOP, 23 percent DEM (R+26)

What’s more in our current poll, these voters disproportionately are down on Trump (68 percent disapprove of his job, versus 52 percent of all voters), and they are enthusiastic about the upcoming midterms (63 percent of them have high interest, versus 55 percent of all voters who say this). 

As we wrote about last month, Trump's strength among these voters was one of the clues we missed during the 2016 election. And it was an influential clue, as those voters made up 18 percent of the electorate in the merged NBC/WSJ polls in 2016.

So this will be an important voting bloc in the upcoming midterms too, and one among which Democrats will look to ride to a big win. 

Ben Kamisar

Lamb holds large lead over Rothfus in 2018's only member-on-member clash

Pennsylvania Democratic Rep. Conor Lamb is up big over Republican Rep. Keith Rothfus in a new poll of the only member-on-member matchup of the 2018 midterms.

Lamb leads Rothfus by double-digits in the new Monmouth University poll released Tuesday, no matter which projection the university used to project the November electorate.

The Democrat leads with 51 percent of the vote compared to Rothfus's 39 percent among all potential voters, a lead that grows to 13 points when filtered through a historic midterm electorate.

Projecting for a Democratic "surge" at the ballot box in November, Lamb leads by a margin of 54 percent to 39 percent.

All of the margins are outside the poll's margins of error, which range from 5.2 percent to 7.3 percent depending on the voter screen used.

The findings will undoubtedly raise the pressure on Rothfus, who until now had been able to bank on coasting to reelection. The district will now be rated by the nonpartisan Cook Political Report as "leans Democratic," one of its analysts announced Tuesday. 

But last year, the state Supreme Court redrew the state's congressional maps after panning the old lines as an unconstitutional gerrymander benefiting Republicans. Among the changes implemented by the court was a massive redrawing of Rothfus's district, moving it from a safe-Republican district to a swing seat.

That move puts the Republican against Lamb, who won his February special election in a deep-red seat earlier this year. 

The polling shows Lamb leading big among his current constituents in his old congressional district, while those currently represented by Rothfus are split. But the new voters, many of whom were moved into the district from the Pittsburgh suburbs, are overwhelmingly choosing Lamb.

The Democrat also sports higher favorables than his rival—44 percent of voters in the new district have a favorable view of him compared to the 17 percent who view him unfavorably. Rothfus's favorables are still above water but not as high —31 percent view him favorably while 23 percent view him unfavorably.

Another ominous number for Rothfus is President Trump's 44 percent approval and 51 percent disapproval rating in the district. And 48 percent of voters thought that Trump's trade and tariff policies would have a negative impact on the district.

The GOP's tax cut law is slightly above water in the district, with 43 percent approving of the law and 39 percent disapproving. Rothfus has leaned on the GOP's passage of the law, and it was a major point of discussion for Vice President Pence when he visited the district to rally on the congressman's behalf earlier this year.

Mark Murray
Mark Murray & Ben Kamisar

Mark Murray
Carrie Dann
Mark Murray & Carrie Dann

Trump says 'Tariffs are the greatest!' Voters disagree.

This morning, President Trump declared, “Tariffs are the greatest! Either a country which has treated the United States unfairly on Trade negotiates a fair deal, or it gets hit with Tariffs. It’s as simple as that — and everybody’s talking!”

But in the latest NBC/WSJ poll, voters — by a 2-to-1 margin — oppose raising tariffs, and say they hurt the economy and average Americans.

Forty-nine percent of voters in the survey said that tariffs raise the cost of goods and hurt the economy, versus 25 percent who believe they protect American jobs and help the economy.

Even some members of Trump’s own party express some doubt about the effectiveness of tariffs, with about a quarter (23 percent) saying the move will hurt the American economy. And majorities of independents (56 percent) and Democrats (71 percent) say that tariffs have a negative effect. 

Ben Kamisar

Everytown for Gun Safety spends big to boost McBath in Georgia's Sixth District runoff

The political arm for Everytown for Gun Safety, a gun-control group, has dropped $100,000 in the past week to boost Georgia Democrat Lucy McBath ahead of Tuesday's Georgia congressional runoffs. 

McBath, who is running for the Democratic Party's nod in the Atlanta-area 6th Congressional District, lost her son in 2012 when a man shot him for playing music too loudly at a gas station. She has become a prominent gun control advocate in the years since her son's death, working with Everytown, and is now running for the right to take on GOP Rep. Karen Handel in November. 

Everytown is the most active outside group in the race by far, and it has spent more than $1 million to boost McBath this election cycle. In the race's final week, the group dropped $100,000 on radio ads, internet ads, a texting program and phone calls, according to recemt filings with the Federal Election Commission. 

McBath squares off against fellow Democrat Kevin Abel in Tuesday's runoff, a vote made necessary when no candidate hit 50 percent in the May 22 primary. While the district was home to the most expensive House special election in American history last year, the 2018 election has seen far less fanfare and Handel is still seen as the favorite. 

Ben Kamisar

Voters split on ICE as battle over agency rages

Americans are evenly divided over their feelings on the Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency, as the push on the left to "Abolish ICE" has become the latest political football on the campaign trail.

Data from a new NBC News/Wall Street Journal poll found that 38 percent of Americans had a positive view of ICE, compared to the 37 percent who held a negative view of the agency.

While the polling question does not directly address whether to abolish the agency, it does reveal deep ideological divisions across key demographics. Those divides could influence how the issue resonates in key midterm races.

Sixty-nine percent of registered Republican voters view ICE positively, while 63 percent of Democrats feel negatively about ICE.

Pluralities of men, whites and registered voters over 35 years old all have positive feelings about ICE. But pluralities of women, non-whites and younger voters view ICE negatively.

Progressives have started to rally around the cry to "Abolish ICE" after last month's New York City primary victory by Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a progressive political neophyte who dethroned longtime Rep. Joe Crowley, D-N.Y. Since then, there's been a steady drumbeat of prominent Democrats backing the proposal.

ICE is an agency under the Department of Homeland Security tasked with enforcing customs and immigration laws. While it works with the Customs and Border Patrol, which is responsible for the protecting the border, ICE investigates immigration violations across the country.

Those who want ICE gone argue that the push isn't necessarily as drastic as the slogan seems. Most plans to "Abolish ICE" include creating something new in its place under stronger oversight.

Republicans have seized on the push as a way to tar the party as moving too far to the left. They've already begun running ads in key races leveraging the push to argue that Democratic candidates are becoming too radical for moderate votes, even trying the tactic in races where Democrats haven't backed the "Abolish ICE" push.

The new polling suggests that the issue isn't a home-run issue for Republicans across the board, with registered voters as a whole deadlocked on the issue. But it shows that ICE is far more popular on the House and Senate battlefield, and that the debate could energize both parties' bases.

Forty-six percent of registered voters in key House districts identified by the non-partisan Cook Political Report have a favorable view of ICE. Those voters live in districts rated by the analysts as either toss-ups or leaning in favor of one party.

On the flip side, just 28 percent of voters in those districts hold negative feelings about ICE.

Positive feelings are more common in GOP-held House districts too, which make up the lion's share of the House battlefield this fall. Forty-four percent of registered voters in those districts view ICE positively, compared to the 31 percent who view it negatively.

The same dynamic exists in the Rust Belt--identified by the poll as Indiana, Michigan, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. All five of those states have Democratic senators up for reelection in states Trump won in 2016.

Forty-four percent of Rust Belt registered voters have positive feelings toward ICE, while 23 percent view the agency negatively.

The NBC/WSJ poll reached 900 registered voters, almost half by cellphone. The poll contacted voters from July 15-18 and it has an overall margin of error of plus-minus 3.3 percentage points.

Ben Kamisar

Republican Jewish Coalition launches first wave of midterm endorsements

The Republican Jewish Coalition is rolling out its first slate of congressional endorsements and encouraging members to donate to its candidates facing tough races in November.

The group is backing six Republican House candidates—Virginia Rep. Barbara Comstock; Florida Rep. Carlos Curbelo; New Jersey Rep. Leonard Lance; Illinois Rep. Peter Roskam; Pennsylvania Rep. Keith Rothfus; and Young Kim, a former state lawmaker running to replace GOP Rep. Ed Royce in California.

The group is also endorsing three of the GOP's Senate hopefuls — Indiana businessman Mike Braun, North Dakota Rep. Kevin Cramer; and West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey.

NBC News obtained an early look at the new slate ahead of the Monday announcement.

The group is looking to play an expanded role in the 2018 midterms in both defending incumbents as well as candidates they see as integral to their agenda. The RJC's new website will also help to bundle campaign contributions to its endorsed candidates, a first for the group.

It's already begun wading into marquee races this cycle. Last month, the RJC dropped more than $500,000 in television ads blasting Democrat Scott Wallace, a Philadelphia-area congressional candidate, for donations his family foundation made to groups that supported the "Boycott/Divestment/Sanctions" policy to target Israel. Wallace is running against Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick, R-Penn., in a district that's targeted by Democrats.

Ben Kamisar

House Democratic campaign arm significantly outraises Republicans in June

House Democrats continue to rake in the cash ahead of the November elections, this time with the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee almost doubling their Republican rivals' fundraising in June. 

The DCCC announced Thursday that it raised almost $15.2 million last month, while the National Republican Campaign Committee reported on Friday that it raised $7.7 million in June.  

Both committees are sitting on significant reserves for the upcoming fight — the DCCC has more than $68 million banked away while the NRCC still has more than $64 million in the bank. 

But the strong fundraising haul by the DCCC helps to fill their coffers after spending millions to both ensure the party wouldn't be shut out in key races thanks to California's "jungle primary" system, as well as to help their favored candidates to victory. 

And it's not just the Democratic committee seeing a financial windfall. An NBC News analysis earlier this week found that Democratic candidates outraised Republicans in 90 percent of the nonpartisan Cook Political Report's top 40 congressional races. 

Ben Kamisar

Charlotte officially announced as 2020 Republican National Convention host city

The Republican National Convention is heading to Charlotte in 2020, as the national party formally announced the city as its pick for the next presidential nominating convention. 

The Republican National Committee's 168 members voted unanimously Friday in favor of Charlotte during its quarterly meeting in Austin, Texas, officially ending the party's search for a convention home. 

Charlotte quickly emerged as the clear frontrunner during the search and the decision had been expected after the Charlotte City Council voted this week to approve the convention.

"Charlotte has so much to offer, and we are excited to bring delegates to a city that has demonstrated its southern hospitality, showcased its vibrant energy, and proven that possibilities are endless," Ron Kaufman, an RNC member from Massachusetts and the convention's site selection chairman, said in a statement released by the party.

"I am confident the Queen City will be the ideal backdrop as the Republican Party continues its work to Make America Great Again."

Charlotte was the host city for the Democratic Party in 2012, when President Obama was nominated ahead of his successful reelection. 

The proposal faced pushback from some local Democrats. But Charlotte Democratic Mayor Vi Lyles has defended the bid as a way to showcase the city on a national stage, although she told a local Democratic women's club she would not give a welcome speech at the event, according to the Charlotte Observer

The RNC has not yet set a date for its 2020 convention, while Democrats plan to hold theirs between July 16 and July 20 in either Milwaukee, Miami Beach or Houston. 

Jonathan Allen

Bass emerges as one to watch in Dem leadership race

Rep. Karen Bass, D-Calif., is starting to generate buzz as a sleeper pick to snag a spot on the leadership ladder or even possibly become speaker if Democrats win the House.

Her emergence as a potential party leader, cited by several Democratic officials in discussions with NBC News, comes as many Democrats are jockeying for position in the wake of Caucus Chairman Joe Crowley’s loss and amid a string of declarations from lawmakers and candidates that they won’t back Nancy Pelosi in the next party elections, 

The 64-year-old Bass, now in her fourth term, is a former speaker of the California Assembly and a member of the Congressional Black Caucus. While it’s unlikely she could win the support of all Californians, African-Americans and women in a competitive contest, that trifecta is a heck of a pool of possible supporters to start with in a Democratic leadership election.

Rep. Brian Higgins, D-N.Y., said the sky’s the limit if Bass decides to throw her hat in the ring once the midterms shake out. 

“My view is that she would be an excellent Democratic Leader, meaning if we take the majority to be the speaker,” said Higgins, a white Democrat from Buffalo who worked closely with Bass on a plan to rewrite Democratic caucus rules. In any event, he said, her experience as the leader of a state assembly, her acumen as a legislator and her ability to negotiate the shoals of interpersonal relationships in the House, should put her on the “short list” in any conversation about leadership in the next Congress.

Right now, Democrats don’t know whether they’ll be filling out a leadership roster in the majority or the minority and whether any or all of the current top leaders — Pelosi, Minority Whip Steny Hoyer, D-Md., and Assistant Leader Jim Clyburn, D-S.C. — will remain in power. 

For the most part, hopefuls are focused on the caucus chairmanship that Crowley will be vacating. Two other California Democrats, Linda Sanchez and Barbara Lee, are part of those discussions. Sanchez has announced she’ll run for the post.

Ben Kamisar

Fox's Guilfoyle to quit network and join pro-Trump group

Fox News anchor Kimberly Guilfoyle is leaving the network to join a pro-Trump group and hit the campaign trail ahead of the midterm elections. 

Guilfoyle has traveled with Donald Trump Jr., her new boyfriend, on the stump in recent months and a source familiar with her move confirmed to NBC News that she wanted to ramp up her political involvement. Trump Jr. is one of the White House's key surrogates and has begun to crisscross the country to campaign for Republican candidates. 

The former co-host of Fox's "The Five" will be taking on a role with either America First Action or America First Policies, the source added. The two groups are allies, with the former a super PAC backing pro-Trump candidates and the latter a nonprofit promoting President Trump's agenda.  That move will free her up to hit the stump with Trump Jr. 

Gabe Sherman, a reporter with Vanity Fair, first reported that Guilfoyle would leave Fox. 

