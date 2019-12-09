Democrats revisit clip of Trump saying he has the right to do whatever he wants Berke made a point to play a July clip of Trump saying he has the right to do whatever he wants — a clip that's been played now multiple times during the Judiciary Committee hearings Berke made note of the comment when discussing how Trump's conduct is impeachable. The remarks served as Berke's basis that Trump views himself as above accountability — just as they were used in Thursday's hearing. Trump's comments were made at a July speech before a Turning Point USA conference. "Then, I have an Article II, where I have to the right to do whatever I want as president," he said. "But I don’t even talk about that." Share this -







Goldman: Trump's 'actions and words' show he will keep asking for foreign help, impeachment is 'warranted' Daniel Goldman, the Democratic counsel for the House Intelligence Committee, wrapped up his opening statement by saying Trump's conduct toward Ukraine, when put into context with his conduct as a candidate and as president, shows he will keep soliciting foreign electoral interference. "In June of this year, while sitting in the Oval Office, President Trump told a reporter that 'he'd take' information on his political opponent from a foreign country," Goldman said, citing comments from a Trump interview with ABC News. "This followed a nearly two-year investigation by Special Counsel Robert Mueller that found that Donald Trump's 2016 political campaign expected that it would 'benefit electorally' from foreign help, which it knew about and utilized to win the election." "Candidate Trump welcomed the help in 2016, but in 2019, he launched an extensive scheme to use the awesome power of the Presidency to leverage official presidential acts in order to get that help again," he continued. Goldman said Trump's "actions and words show that there is every reason to believe that he will continue to solicit foreign interference in our elections." "This undermines the very foundation of our democracy: our independent and sovereign right to choose our elected officials, including and especially our Commander in Chief," he continued. "Ultimately, this Committee and the House of Representatives must determine whether such conduct poses a clear and present danger to our elections and to our national security such that it warrants the impeachment of the 45th President of the United States, Donald J. Trump."







Republicans keep fighting Nadler over parliamentary inquiries and points of order The start of Monday's Judiciary Committee impeachment hearing was filled with back-and-forth bickering between Republican members and Nadler over points of order and parliamentary inquiries. Republicans cut off Nadler just seconds into the hearing, demanding a minority hearing day — something that Nadler said he would later consider. Protests from Reps. Andy Biggs and Mike Johnson led to the tabling along party lines of a pair of motions they sought to have approved. Those mentions were aimed at striking certain remarks from Berke from the official record because they said those comments impugned Trump's motives. At the onset of the hearing, Rep. Matt Gaetz began shouting back and forth with Nadler, leading to him being loudly gaveled by the chairman. "Is this when we just hear staff ask questions of other staff and members get dealt out of this whole hearing and for the next four hours you're going to try to overturn the results of an election with unelected people?!" Gaetz, a close ally of the president, shouted.







Analysis: Democratic lawyer lays out rebuttal for each of Trump's defenses Democratic lawyer Barry Berke, whose time just wrapped, gave a cocktail-napkin version of the Democratic rebuttal to each of Trump's defenses: 1. The money for Ukraine defense was released: Berke noted it was released only "after he got caught." 2. Trump was concerned broadly about corruption in Ukraine, not his political opponent: Berke pointed to the July 25 phone call, when Trump "ignored the talking points that were prepared" for him to discuss broad corruption and instead "only wanted to talk about the two things" that could affect his re-election. 3. Ukraine never felt pressured by Trump: To this day, Berke said, with continued U.S. aid on the line, Ukraine feels pressure. Specifically, he pointed to U.S. diplomats discussing on a text chain their desire to get the money but also not be trapped into engaging in U.S. domestic politics. 4. Trump never said "quid pro quo": After Trump knew about the allegations against him, he spoke to U.S. Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland — according to Sondland — and literally said "no quid pro quo" for the investigations, but Berke noted that Trump "then described what he wanted." "None of these excuses hold any water," Berke said. "They are refuted by testimony, contemporaneous records and more."







White House press secretary's 'five indisputable facts' Stephanie Grisham, the White House press secretary, tweeted their main points in the case against impeachment. FIVE INDISPUTABLE FACTS:

1. No evidence of wrongdoing by @POTUS

2. Ukraine said there was no pressure

3. Lethal aid to Ukraine wouldn’t exist w/o @realDonaldTrump

4. There’s no obstruction whatsoever

5. This is an unfair & unprecedented impeachment process — Stephanie Grisham (@PressSec) December 9, 2019







Lofgren goes to the notepad During the back and forth over the parliamentary objection, Rep. Zoe Lofgren said she calls to table the Republican motion. Ranking member Collins said that has to be in writing. So Rep. Lofgren wrote on a notepad at her desk, ripped it off and showed it to Rep. Collins. Then the vote ensued.







The GOP impeachment wall: Why Republicans won't walk away from Trump Late in the afternoon of Aug. 7, 1974, Republican leaders in Congress traveled up Pennsylvania Avenue to the White House to deliver a stark message to Richard Nixon: His presidency was over.... Today, as Democrats in the House of Representatives move toward bringing articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump, with the next Judiciary Committee hearing of evidence set for Monday, few Democrats are still clinging to the hope that Republicans will reach a breaking point with Trump like they did with Nixon. President Richard Nixon gestures toward transcripts of White House tapes after announcing he would turn them over to House impeachment investigators and make them public in April of 1974. AP file "I really don't think there is any fact that would change their minds," Rep. Jim Himes, D-Conn., a member of the House Intelligence Committee, told NBC News. Why? Two key changes since Nixon: a massive divide in American political life — we hate the other team more than ever before — and a media climate that fuels and reinforces that chasm, powered by Fox News on the Republican side. Read the full story here.







Berke recounts what David Holmes heard on Trump-Sondland call Berke recounted a key moment from the impeachment hearings in which longtime diplomat David Holmes explained how he was able to overhear a phone conversation between Trump and Ambassador Gordon Sondland at a Ukrainian restaurant. Holmes testified that he was able to overhear the July 26 conversation between Trump and Sondland because Trump was speaking on the phone extremely loudly — so loudly, in fact, that Holmes said Sondland "winced" in discomfort and had to hold the phone away from his ear. Holmes imitates Sondland on Trump phone call, explains how he overheard conversation 02:40







'Why are we here?': Collins blasts impeachment as 'PR move' by Democrats Ranking member Collins opened the second House Judiciary Committee impeachment hearing with a familiar argument: President Donald Trump did nothing wrong and the Democrats have a vendetta against him because they lost the 2016 election. "This may be known as the focus group impeachment," Collins said, adding that it's a "good PR move" from Democrats to try to convince the American people to favor impeachment. He also took aim at House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who announced Thursday that she has asked key chairmen leading the inquiry to draft articles of impeachment against the president. He said she undercut their inquiry by pushing to draft articles of impeachment as the committee is beginning its inquiry. Collins also excoriated Democrats for how they have run the inquiry, saying the committee has become a "rubber stamp" and warned that "this institution is in danger" because he said it has not been a fair process for the president. "It's all political," he said. "It's a show." Collins calls impeachment inquiry 'focus group impeachment' 01:15






