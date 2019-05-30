Democrats spend big on Facebook to get on the debate stage

WASHINGTON —As Democrats jockey for the final spots on the debate stage, their campaigns are spending big to help them meet the unique-donor threshold that could help cement their slot.

Between April 27 and May 18, Democrats spent about $710,000 on ads that reference the upcoming debate hosted by NBC News/MSNBC and Telemundo on June 26 and June 27th.

That's according to a new aggregation tool from Bully Pulpit Interactive, a communications firm has worked with many of the top Democratic groups, which tracks presidential campaign Facebook spending.

These Facebook ads are important ways for candidates to not just pad their campaign account, but to also ensure they qualify for the debate stage too.

The DNC's qualifications for the first two debate allow candidates to make the stage either by polling at 1 percent in three qualifying polls or receive donations from 65,000 unique donors. But with the number of candidates capped at 20, the DNC will likely have to use tiebreakers that first prioritize candidates who've hit both thresholds.

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee spent the most in the window, with $179,000. His campaign just announced last week that he hit the unique donor threshold, with puts him on strong footing to make the debate despite middling poll numbers.

Colorado Sen. Michael Bennet, who got a late start by jumping into the race earlier this month, spent the second-most at $121,000.

Author Marianne Williamson is in third place for debate-related Facebook spending over that time period with $86,000, followed by New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand's $81,000 and former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julián Castro's $52,000.

Williamson and Castro say they've reached the 65,000 threshold, while Gillibrand and Bennet have not said they've hit the mark.

Six other candidates spent at least $10,000 on Facebook since April 27 on debate-related ads.

And don't expect this push to go away anytime soon, as the Democratic Party announced that qualifying for the third debate in September will require hitting 2 percent in four major polls and donations from 130,000 individual donors, including 400 across 20 states.