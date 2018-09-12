Democrats spend big on state legislative races in three states Trump won

A Democratic PAC focused on flipping Republican-held House seats in California is out with a provocative new digital ad that seeks to exploit Republican Congressman Dana Rohrabacher’s ties to Russia.

The new spot from Red to Blue California, obtained by NBC News before its Tuesday release, is styled to look like a message from the Russian government endorsing Rohrabacher.

In it, photos of Rohrabacher and Russian President Vladimir Putin are shown in front of a Russian flag as a narrator thanks Rohrabacher. One version of the ad is in English, while the other is in Russian with English subtitles.

“The Russian Federation is proud to endorse Dana Rohrabacher for Congress, You are true Russian hero. Thank you, Dana Rohrabacher, for standing with Putin and Russia,” the narrator says.

Red to Blue will be targeting swing voters in Rohrabacher’s congressional district with both the digital ads as well as mail pieces themed around the congressman and Russia. One calls Rohrabacher one of Putin’s “two best friends” in Washington, referring also to President Trump, and includes the slogan “Make Russia Great Again.”

The other mailer is a mock letter “from the desk of President Vladimir Putin” that runs through news reports of Rohrabacher’s ties to Russia. In all, the digital ads and mailers are part of a six-figure buy targeting swing voters in the district.

The ads are a parody—obviously the Russian government hasn’t bestowed Rohrabacher with an endorsement.

But the attacks are an example of how some Democrats believe that the backdrop of Russia’s interference in the 2016 election provides the party with a unique opening in the quest to knock off Rohrabacher.

“Voters and constituents in the 48th District should be asking the question: What is going on here? We want folks to ask these questions and go research their congressman’s history with Russia,” said Andrew Feldman, a spokesman for Red to Blue California.

“We believe they will be ashamed of what they find.”

Dale Neugebauer, a Rohrabacher campaign spokesman, criticized the ad for not focusing on the issues that matter to voters in the district, calling the suggestion that Rohrabacher isn't a patriot insulting.

"The ad is a complete miss. Sometimes partisans can't see beyond their own obsessions. I'm sure this idea made the ad makers chuckle, but voters in the 48th district are more concerned about Harley Rouda's extreme plan to pay Medicare benefits to illegal aliens at their expense. In our district, people worry about the impact of Sober Living Homes on their neighborhoods, the storage of spent fuel at the closed San Onofre nuclear power plant, and finding a healthcare solution that works for Americans with pre-existing conditions," he said in a statement.

"Voters here know Dana Rohrabacher is a patriot who worked beside President Reagan to defeat Soviet communism, and that he is a senior member of the Foreign Affairs Committee, and chairman of the subcommittee with jurisdiction over the region of the world that includes Russia. To suggest otherwise as this attack does, insults the intelligence of people in this community who know Dana stands apart from the Washington crowd, and stands up for them."

Democrat Harley Rouda won the right to face off against Rohrabacher in November after a close race in June. While Rohrabacher has held the seat for decades, recent public polling shows the race neck and neck.

Rohrabacher’s friendly relationship with Russia has received more scrutiny in light of the revelations of the nation’s interference in the 2016 elections.

The Washington Post released a recording of House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy joking that both President Trump and Rohrabacher were on Putin’s payroll; the New York Times reported last year that Russian agents had previously tried to recruit him; and Rohrabacher admitted this year to meeting with a Russian national who has since been indicted and accused of a scheme to quietly promote Russian interests in American politics.

—UPDATED to include full Rohrabacher campaign statement.