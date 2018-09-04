Democrats' top 25 House pickup opportunities, plus the next 25

One way to look at the Democrats’ quest to net the 23 House seats needed to flip the chamber is by arranging their pick-up opportunities into two different groups – the Top 25 and the Next 25.
Democrats Top 25 pick-up opportunities (in alphabetical order):
- AZ-2 (Republican Lea Marquez Peterson vs. Democrat Ann Kirkpatrick)
- CA-25 (Republican Rep. Steve Knight v. Democrat Katie Hill)
- CA-39 (Republican Young Kim v. Democrat Gil Cisneros)
- CA-45 (Republican Rep. Mimi Walters v. Democrat Katie Porter)
- CA-48 (Republican Rep. Dana Rohrabacher v. Democrat Harley Rouda)
- CA-49 (Republican Diane Harkey v. Democrat Mike Levin)
- CO-6 (Republican Rep. Mike Coffman v. Democrat Jason Crow)
- FL-26 (Republican Rep. Carlos Curbelo v. Democrat Debbie Mucarsel-Powell)
- FL-27 (Republican Maria Elvira Salazar v. Democrat Donna Shalala)
- IA-1 (Republican Rep. Rod Blum v. Democrat Abby Finkenauer)
- IL-6 (Republican Rep. Peter Roskam v. Democrat Sean Casten)
- ME-2 (Republican Rep. Bruce Poliquin v. Democrat Jared Golden)
- MI-11 (Republican Lena Epstein v. Democrat Haley Stevens)
- MN-2 (Republican Rep. Jason Lewis v. Democrat Angie Craig)
- MN-3 (Republican Rep. Erik Paulsen v. Democrat Dean Phillips)
- NJ-2 (Republican Seth Grossman v. Democrat Jeff Van Drew)
- NJ-11 (Republican Jay Webber v. Democrat Mikie Sherrill)
- NY-19 (Republican Rep. John Faso v. Democrat Antonio Delgado
- NY-22 (Republican Rep. Claudia Tenney v. Democrat Anthony Brindisi)
- PA-5 (Republican Pearl Kim v. Democrat Mary Gay Scanlon)
- PA-6 (Republican Greg McCauley v. Democrat Chrissy Houlahan)
- PA-7 (Republican Marty Nothstein v. Democrat Susan Wild)
- PA-17 (Republican Rep. Keith Rothfus v. Democrat Conor Lamb)
- TX-7 (Republican Rep. John Culberson v. Democrat Lizzie Pannill Fletcher)
- VA-10 (Republican Rep. Barbara Comstock v. Democrat Jennifer Wexton)
The Next 25 (in alphabetical order):
- CA-10 (Republican Rep. Jeff Denham v. Democrat Josh Harder)
- IA-3 (Republican Rep. David Young v. Democrat Cindy Axne)
- IL-12 (Republican Rep. Mike Bost v. Democrat Brendan Kelly)
- IL-13 (Republican Rep. Rodney Davis v. Democrat Betsy Dirksen Londrigan)
- IL-14 (Republican Rep. Randy Hultgren v. Democrat Lauren Underwood)
- KS-2 (Republican Steve Watkins v. Democrat Paul Davis)
- KS-3 (Republican Rep. Kevin Yoder v. Democrat Sharice Davids)
- KY-6 (Republican Rep. Andy Barr v. Democrat Amy McGrath)
- MI-8 (Republican Rep. Mike Bishop v. Democrat Elissa Slotkin)
- NE-2 (Republican Rep. Don Bacon v. Democrat Kara Eastman)
- NJ-3 (Republican Rep. Tom MacArthur v. Democrat Andy Kim)
- NJ-7 (Republican Rep. Leonard Lance v. Democrat Tom Malinowski)
- NC-9 (Republican Mark Harris v. Democrat Dan McCready)
- OH-1 (Republican Rep. Steve Chabot v. Democrat Aftab Pureval)
- PA-1 (Republican Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick v. Democrat Scott Wallace)
- TX-23 (Republican Rep. Will Hurd v. Democrat Gina Ortiz Jones)
- TX-32 (Republican Rep. Pete Sessions v. Democrat Colin Allred)
- UT-4 (Republican Rep. Mia Love v. Democrat Ben McAdams)
- VA-2 (Republican Rep. Scott Taylor v. Democrat Elaine Luria)
- VA-5 (Republican Denver Riggleman v. Democrat Leslie Cockburn)
- VA-7 (Republican Rep. Dave Brat v. Democrat Abigail Spanberger)
- WA-5 (Republican Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers v. Democrat Lisa Brown)
- WA-8 (Republican Dino Rossi v. Democrat Kim Schrier)
- WV-3 (Republican Carol Miller v. Democrat Richard Ojeda)
- WI-1 (Republican Bryan Steil v. Democrat Randy Bryce)
The GOP’s Top 4 pickup opportunities:
- MN-8 (Democrat Joe Radinovich v. Republican Pete Stauber)
- MN-1 (Democrat Dan Feehan v. Republican Jim Hagedorn)
- NH-1 (Candidates to be decided during Sept. 11 primary)
- NV-3 (Democrat Susie Lee v. Republican Danny Tarkanian)