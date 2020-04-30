Demonstrators against reopening economy to hit the streets As demonstrators who want to get back to work planned a show of force in multiple U.S. cities Friday for International Workers Day, counterprotesters said they would hold their own rallies. The lunchtime counterprotests, in support of keeping non-essential businesses closed to prevent the spread of coronavirus, are being held by the organization Refuse Fascism. "We are nonviolent," said Chantelle Hershberger, an organizer of the Los Angeles rally. "We’re not there to literally go toe-to-toe." Demonstrators in Los Angeles will wear masks and practice social distancing, she said. Read the whole story here. Share this -







California allows marriage licenses via videoconference amid pandemic For better, for worse and hopefully the internet isn't out: Californians will now be able to obtain marriage licenses via videoconference, the governor announced Thursday. Gov. Gavin Newsom's order also allows — at the discretion of the county clerk — for couples to be married this way, as long as at least one witness can join the videoconference. Previously both parties had to apply for licenses in person. The changes last for 60 days, according to Newsom's office. The move comes amid social distancing and other restrictions designed to limit the gathering of people amid the coronavirus pandemic which has killed more than 60,000 people in the U.S. so far. California is not the first to announce such a move. New York's governor earlier this month signed an executive order also allowing residents to obtain a marriage license remotely and allowing clerks to perform ceremonies via videoconference, something that had been impermissible under the law. On Wednesday, New York City announced "Project Cupid," designed to transition the marriage licensing process fully online. Share this -







Hawaii florists allowed to open on May 1, Lei Day Florists in Hawaii will be allowed to open on Friday as the state marks its annual Lei Day, Gov. David Ige said this, despite statewide stay-at-home restrictions. Ige announced on Monday that florists would be allowed to be open starting May 1 as long as the stores can do so in a way that's safe for employees and customers, like observing social distancing rules. The governor said it was not an "exemption" for florists, but they are businesses that can safely be operated amid the pandemic. Mother's Day is May 10. "We expect that it will be a better Mother's Day because of this decision," Ige said Monday. Ige late last week extended the stay-at-home order until May 31. Public Lei Day celebrations are canceled, and Honolulu's department of parks and recreation encouraged people to make leis from items around the house and hang them outside in a show of support to first responders, medical workers and essential workers. The governor said Thursday that the state is beginning to look at a phased approach to reopening businesses and activities. "We do believe that the number of cases has gotten to the point that we believe we're in good position," he said. Share this -







Huntington Beach, Calif., to ask court to overturn beach closure The city council in Huntington Beach, California, voted Thursday to authorize the city attorney to take legal action against the state for closing down beaches in Orange County. After the vote City Attorney Michael E. Gates said by email, "We are filing in State Court tonight hoping for relief for temporary injunction." Gov. Gavin Newsom earlier in the day said a widely expected statewide beach closure wasn't happening, but one that focused on Orange County would go into effect Friday. This came after images captured throngs of people on the sand in Huntington Beach and nearby Newport Beach on a warm weekend. The city council held an emergency meeting Thursday. Many residents who wrote to the council on the topic favored keeping the beaches open and suggested the traditionally Republican city was being punished for being of a different political persuasion than the Democratic governor. Share this -







Republican lawmakers reject Michigan's virus order; Whitmer unfazed LANSING, Mich. — The Republican-led Michigan Legislature refused Thursday to extend the state's coronavirus emergency declaration and voted to authorize a lawsuit challenging Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's authority and actions to combat the pandemic. The governor, unfazed, responded with new orders stating under one law that an emergency still exists, while under another law declaring new 28-day states of emergency and disaster. The latter measure will ensure health care workers continue to have special legal protections, she said. Whitmer accused GOP lawmakers of “putting their heads in the sand and putting more lives and livelihoods at risk. I’m not going to let that happen.” The Legislature's moves came as hundreds of conservative activists, including some who were openly carrying rifles, returned to the Capitol to denounce her stay-at-home order. Share this -







Several major airlines to begin asking employees, customers to wear face coverings Several major airlines will soon ask some employees and passengers to voluntarily wear face coverings, an industry group said Thursday. Airlines for America, which represents Alaska, American, Delta, JetBlue and other airlines, said the companies are working to implement the policy as quickly as possible. The group did not provide a specific date. Customer-facing employees and passengers will be asked to wear cloth face covering during check-in, boarding, in-flight and while leaving the aircraft, the group said. The group added that airlines are also using intensive cleaning measures to sanitize their planes. Share this -







Farmworkers sue Washington state seeking coronavirus protections A farmworker tends to the fields in Skagit County, Washington. Edgar Franks / Familias Unidas por la Justicia A court in Skagit County, Washington, will consider Friday whether the state should impose enforceable emergency safety rules to protect farmworkers from the coronavirus. The case, which pits the labor advocacy group Familias Unidas por la Justicia and the United Farm Workers of America against the state's labor and health departments, is among the first agricultural labor lawsuits filed in the country since the COVID-19 outbreak began. The labor groups are seeking adequate social distancing in farm labor housing and transportation and to ensure that protective gear is available at work sites, among other concerns. Read the full story. Share this -







Industry exec: White House plan to send a week's worth of masks, gloves to nursing homes is not enough Cheyenne Pipkin, left, visits with her mother Loraine Franks her grandfather Jerry Hogan in Porterville, Calif. Jeremy Hogan / Echoes Wire / Barcroft Media via Getty Images WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump said Thursday that nursing homes, which have been ravaged by coronavirus, had been "a little bit of a weak spot" in the U.S. response to the disease, and announced FEMA would ship a seven-day supply of gowns and masks to the nation's 15,000 long-term care facilities. But nursing home residents have accounted for a quarter of the nation's 60,000 reported COVID-19 deaths, and for some industry leaders and advocates for residents, a week's supply of personal protective equipment is not an answer. "This is the first sign in months that our calls for PPE prioritization for providers of aging services are being heard -- but this action is far too little, far too late," said Katie Smith Sloan, president and CEO LeadingAge, an association of 6,000 nonprofit providers of aging services, including 2,000 nursing homes. Read the full story here. Share this -





