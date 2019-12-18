Dems block GOP motions on vote procedure, speaking time Republicans just tried to make two unanimous consent requests to change the process around today’s vote. Both were blocked by Rules Committee Chairman Jim McGovern, D-Mass., who controls the time. The first request was from Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., the House Republican Conference chair, who requested that votes be done one at a time, with members standing and saying their votes out loud, on camera (members vote by electronic card). The second request was to double the amount of debate time and make sure each member had a set amount of time to speak if they want. Share this -







Clinton: 'Impeachment is the only remedy' One of our most precious rights as Americans is the right to determine who our leaders are.



The president abused his powers to cheat in the next election and rob us of that right. Then he obstructed Congress to cover it up.



Impeachment is the only remedy. #DefendOurDemocracy — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) December 18, 2019







Pelosi and other lawmakers seen wearing black ahead of impeachment vote House Speaker Nancy Pelosi walks to the House floor before a vote on articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump on Dec. 18, 2019. Patrick Semansky / AP House Speak Nancy Pelosi was seen wearing black ahead of the full House impeachment vote. As Pelosi walked from her office to the House chamber, she said she was "sad" about the day's proceedings and Rep. Debbie Dingell, D-Mich., said that the dark clothing is to reflect that it's not a day to celebrate. Female members informally talked about wearing dark clothing today, she said. Other lawmakers were seen wearing black or dark colors as both parties argue for and against impeachment. Rep. Debbie Lesko, R-Ariz., gave an impassioned speech against impeachment on the floor wearing black.







Gaetz: We'll lose the vote but we won the argument Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., one of Trump's staunchest congressional allies, conceded in a Wednesday tweet that Republicans will lose the impeachment vote Wednesday but claimed they've "won" the argument. "Today, we will not win the vote, but we have won the argument," he tweeted. "Our country has been divided and distracted with no crime, no victim, and a terrible process."







Why is Democratic Rep. Diana DeGette presiding over floor debate? Earlier Wednesday, Pelosi asked Rep. Diana DeGette, D-Colo., to preside over the floor debate as speaker pro tempore. DeGette was chosen for the role because she is a master at presiding, is the Democrats' toughest speaker pro tem and has been preparing for this debate for weeks, a senior Democratic aide said. DeGette, 62, has represented Colorado's First Congressional District — which contains all of Denver and many of its suburbs — since 1997. She is a former chief deputy whip for House Democrats and currently sits on the House Committee on Energy and Commerce and the House Committee on Natural Resources. Before serving in the House, DeGette served two terms in the Colorado state House, according to her official House biography. As rule debate got underway, Speaker Pelosi arrived on the House floor at roughly 10:12 a.m. She is in the back corner of the chamber on the Democratic side talking to staff and members.







Democrats table GOP resolution condemning Nadler, Schiff Democrats successfully tabled a resolution that had been introduced by House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., on the floor Wednesday that sought to condemn the actions by the Democratic chairmen of the House Intelligence and Judiciary Committees. Democrats tabled the privileged resolution in a 226-191 vote. In a tweet, McCarthy said that Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler, D-N.Y., and Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff, D-Calif., abused their power during the impeachment inquiry.






