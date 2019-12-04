Dems 'scraping the bottom of the barrel,' Trump campaign says; White House declares win “Democrats are scraping the bottom of the barrel by rolling out a bunch of liberal professors who worked for or donated to Obama or Clinton and who supported impeachment since the moment Donald Trump was elected," Brad Parscale, Trump's campaign manager, said Wednesday night about the Judiciary Committee's first impeachment hearing. "They have nothing to offer but opinions on a transcript of a phone call that the whole world can read for itself. Not one of them has any personal knowledge of any events regarding Ukraine and not one can add anything substantive to the already-ridiculous impeachment farce. The sham continues.” White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham declared the hearing a win for the president. “Today was a good day for President Trump, and a bad day for the Democrats," Grisham said. "The only thing the three liberal professors established at Chairman Nadler’s hearing was their political bias against the President. It did nothing to change the fact that, despite weeks of hearings in this sham process, the President did nothing wrong. Congress should get back to working for the American people. The United States–Mexico–Canada trade agreement, infrastructure, and drug pricing all await action from Speaker Pelosi. Instead, House Democrats continue to ignore their constituents by focusing on this pathetic and desperate charade.” Share this -







Biden won't appear voluntarily at potential Senate trial Former Vice President Joe Biden said Wednesday he wouldn't appear voluntarily as a witness during a potential Senate impeachment trial because he doesn't want lawmakers to "take their eye off the ball." "The president is the one who has committed impeachable crimes and I'm not gonna let him diverse from that," Biden said from the campaign trail in Iowa.







Nadler urges GOP to uphold constitutional oath; Collins blasts process After more than eight hours of member questions and witness testimony, Nadler closed the hearing by detailing the alleged abuse of power by the president and urging Republican members to "stand behind" their oath of office. Nadler, D-N.Y., said the three scholars Democrats invited to testify clearly established that soliciting foreign interference in American elections and obstructing a formal congressional probe are both impeachable offenses. He argued that Republicans, however, have not mounted a vigorous defense of the president's actions, but instead have focused on the process. He called them out, however, for what he suggested was their hypocrisy, noting that they complained over time about not having a floor vote, not being able to call witness and not extending an invitation to the president for this hearing — all of which he said the Democrats have since done. Nadler also conceded that Democrats need to bring a number of Trump supporters over to their side of the aisle as the process continues, but noted that polling shows a majority of Americans support the process. Collins, the ranking member, continued to excoriate Democrats for the way in which he said the hearings have been conducted, saying Wednesday's hearing only included expert witnesses, not fact witnesses. Collins, R-Ga., also said Democrats have not revealed sufficient evidence to support the impeachment inquiry. "This is not a time to play hide the ball," he said. "The facts talked about have not been delivered." Collins called on Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., the chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, to testify about his panel's report on its findings in the impeachment inquiry, which it voted to send to the Judiciary Committee on Tuesday night.







Melania Trump says Democratic impeachment witness should be 'ashamed' for mentioning son, Barron First lady Melania Trump slammed a witness in the House Judiciary Committee impeachment hearing on Wednesday, saying she should be "ashamed" about a quip involving her son, Barron. "A minor child deserves privacy and should be kept out of politics. Pamela Karlan, you should be ashamed of your very angry and obviously biased public pandering, and using a child to do it," the first lady tweeted of her 13-year-old son. The tweet was later added into the official record by Republicans at the impeachment hearing. Pamela Karlan, one of four law professors to testify before the panel, had referred to the Trump's youngest son while noting that presidents aren't kings. She said the Founding Fathers included impeachment in the Constitution to ensure leaders can be held accountable. "The Constitution doesn't allow titles of nobility," Karlan testified. "The president can name his son Barron, but he can't make him a baron." Karlan later apologized. Read more about the blowback.







Rand Paul flip-flops stance on 'political' subpoenas Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., took to Twitter during Wednesday's hearings to decry Schiff's "political" usage of subpoenas to obtain phone records of Rudy Giuliani and Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Calif., among other figures involved in the impeachment inquiry. By releasing the phone records of GOP members, @realDonaldTrump lawyers and journalists he doesn't like, @AdamSchiff is doing exactly what he's accusing the President of - using his power against his opponents for political purposes. — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) December 4, 2019 This seems to be a change in tune from last month when Paul publicly called for Congress to subpoena Hunter Biden and the Ukraine whistleblower. I call on Congress to have the courage to immediately subpoena both Hunter Biden and the whistleblower! — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) November 5, 2019







Scalise: 'Why are we wasting time' on these witnesses? 🚨 BREAKING: @RepMattGaetz asked the witnesses in today's sham hearing to raise their hands if they have personal knowledge of a single fact in Schiff's report.



Share this -






