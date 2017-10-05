Robinson, a legal records specialist for the city of Las Vegas, was shot in the neck according to his sister and the Las Vegas Review-Journal.
His partner, Bobby Eardley, told Anderson Cooper in an interview with CNN on Wednesday that Eardley, “just had such a drive and determination to always better his life, and he did such an amazing job of that… And it was never enough. He wanted more. And he deserved more. He had so many goals and dreams.”
Denise Burditus was a doting grandmother who had recently quit her job in banking to go back to school. She died in her husband’s arms on Sunday night as they fled from a deluge of bullets the couple initially mistook for fireworks.
Tony Burditus, her husband, told Anderson Cooper he knew she was ‘the one’ in high school.
Standing at the edge of the crime scene, he said he hadn’t had an opportunity to say goodbye: “I immediately knew her wound was fatal. She was unconscious from the time she was struck.”
21-year-old Las Vegas resident Erick Silva was working security at the Route 91 Harvest country music festival on Sunday and died assisting panicked concertgoers during the chaos, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal. KTNV Las Vegas called him a "hero that touched countless lives."
Originally from Los Angeles, Silva was a graduate of Las Vegas High School. “I can’t believe it. I just can’t believe it right now,” his mother said through tears at a memorial service in his honor.
Melissa Ramirez was a lover of country music who came from a large and close-knit extended family, her cousin told The New York Times on Tuesday.
Flags were lowered on Monday and will remain at half-mast all week at Ramirez’s alma mater, California State University Bakersfield. On Tuesday, CSUB President Horace Mitchell issued a statement, calling the campus community heartbroken. “We send our deepest sympathies to Melissa Ramirez’s family and friends,” he said.
29-year-old pipefitter Austin Davis traveled to Las Vegas on a “guy’s trip” with a few friends, according to his hometown paper, Riverside’s Press-Enterprise. He was shot and killed on Sunday night along with another member of his group, Thomas Day.
Courtney Belger, one of Davis’ best friends, described Davis as, “that person you can always ask and know he’s going to come through for you,” according to the paper.
A GoFundMe page established for his grieving family had raised $16,000 out of its goal of 20,000 on Thursday afternoon.
Guillen, 40, had recently given birth to her fourth child and was engaged to be married when she died, NBC Los Angeles reported. Her son, Marcus Guillen, said that he immediately texted his mother’s fiancé, Jaksha, who replied to say his mother had been shot in the leg.
It wasn’t until the next morning that Marcus found out his mother had died. He said that he felt angry that his mother, who had overcome paralysis while pregnant with his younger brother, could not have survived the shooting.
“She was a fighter, a great mother,” he told the outlet.
Nick Arellano left his family at the festival Sunday morning to return to school. His mother, father and new wife were still at the festival when the first shots were fired, the 25-year-old air force engineer told NBC Los Angeles.
Later that evening, he got a call that his father, Brian Fraser, 49, had died in the gunfire.
Arellano said his father was too good for this world and that he had even ordained himself in order to perform Arellano’s wedding in July.
Galvan, 31, died in her husband's arms after having been shot in the head, according to NBC Los Angeles.
"I didn't notice right away," said her husband, Justin Galvan, a former Marine. "I started CPR right away, and I did everything I could."
Galvan, the mother of three young children, was "an amazing supermom — that's what you could best describe her as," her sister Lindsey Poole said.
Castilla, 28, a makeup artist from Huntington Beach, California, was celebrating her 28th birthday in Las Vegas — where her boyfriend was planning to propose marriage.
Castilla was holding hands with her sister when she was shot in the head, according to a GoFundMe page created by her aunt, Marina Parker. Adam Castilla, her brother, confirmed her death to The Washington Post.
"My sister was really happy. She was living her life and had so many dreams and aspirations," Adam Castilla told The Post.
Shipp, 50, of Las Vegas was at the concert with her son, Corey Shipp, 23, her boyfriend and some friends, said Steve Shipp, her brother, who confirmed her death to The Washington Post and the Ventura County Star. Shipp's son, who is a U.S. Marine, and her boyfriend survived the shooting, he said.
Shipp moved to Las Vegas five years ago from Thousand Oaks, California, and she remained a rabid fan of the Los Angeles Dodgers, her brother said. He told The Star that he remembered his sister as a happy woman with "lots and lots of friends." But it was her son to whom she was completely devoted, he said.