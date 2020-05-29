Derek Chauvin charged with murder, manslaughter

Derek Chauvin faces up to 25 years in prison if convicted of third-degree murder Minnesota state law says that a person could be sentenced to up to 25 years in prison if convicted of third-degree murder. The crime is defined as a person not intending to cause the death of a person who does end up causing that death “by perpetrating an act eminently dangerous to others and evincing a depraved mind, without regard for human life.” In other words, he’s charged with causing Floyd’s death by perpetrating a dangerous act without regard to Floyd’s life –- even if he didn’t set out to do so. Share this -







Photos: Signs in store windows ask looters to pass them by A sign in a store window Friday in St. Paul, Minn., expresses solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement as it asks looters to spare the property. J. Henderson J. Henderson Share this -







Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin arrested in George Floyd case The Minneapolis police officer shown on video putting his knee on the neck of George Floyd has been arrested, according to Minnesota Public Safety Commissioner John Harrington. Derek Chauvin, who was fired on Monday along with three other officers involved in the detainment of Floyd, was taken into custody Friday. Read the full story here. Share this -







Police officer Derek Chauvin has been arrested and is in custody for the murder of George Floyd. The first step towards justice. — Amy Klobuchar (@amyklobuchar) May 29, 2020 Share this -





